Redskins-Panthers: Ingredients For Victory

The Redskins' defense is well aware of what Newton can do both on the ground and through the air, and are preparing for him differently than the average quarterback.

"He's just a big guy, great athlete," linebacker Mason Foster said. "He can run the ball in those tough situations, 3rd-and-3s, whatever they need him to do. He's a big-time competitor. We've got to go out there and match his level of intensity and play hard and make more plays than he does."

Newton is completing 53.5 percent of his passes for 2,774 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, where Newton is also an extremely dangerous threat, he has 317 yards on 76 attempts and five touchdowns. He also has three fumbles, two of which were lost.

But despite not reaching the statistical peaks he has in years past, Newton has still shown an ability to lead this offense to success in recent weeks. Part of what makes him dangerous is the dual threat capability that he possesses, which the Redskins will attempt to counteract by keeping him in the pocket as much as possible. But that will take every player on the defense performing at a top level.

"It's always tough playing a quarterback that can throw and run. I think that's going to be the biggest thing," linebacker Martrell Spaight said. "The D-line giving him a good rush and standing in their rush lanes and not letting him get out the pocket. I think that's going to help us a lot. In the back end, having great coverage and that's going to be the biggest key, keeping him in the pocket, trying not to allow him to run the football and I think we'll be pretty successful."

Last year when the two teams faced off in Week 11, Newton threw 21 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns. He only ran, however, four times for 16 yards. The defense had two sacks on the day. The biggest takeaway from the game is the Redskins need to limit Newton's ability to find open receivers and create as much pressure as possible.

Creating pressure against this quarterback, however, has to be done very carefully to limit his ability to find an open lane to run.

"You've got to rush smart, but you can't rush scared and that's always the fine line whenever you're playing an athletic quarterback," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. "You do have to keep him in the pocket, but at the same time if you're keeping him in the pocket and not putting any pressure on him, then you're not really doing yourself any good either. You gotta rush, but at the same time, you just got to have good lane integrity."

Even the way the defense approaches tackling him has to be considered due to his size and ability to make plays.

"If you get free, just don't try and hit him with a kill shot," defensive end Chris Baker said. "You got to go in there balanced and get to the outfield shoulder so he can't spin out and make a big play with his feet or his arms."