Redskins-Panthers Tuesday Stats Pack

On a 17-yard third down conversion to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, Cousins broke his own team record for passing yards in a single season of 4,166, set in 2015. He now has 4,360 passing yards this season. * Cousins tied his team record (seven in 2015) for 300-yard passing games in a single season. * Cousins added to his existing team record for career 300-yard passing games with his 19th career 300-yard game, including 18 in regular season play. * Cousins was held without a touchdown pass, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, tied for the fifth-longest in team history. It was only the second time in Cousins' 30 regular season games since assuming the starting role in 2015 that he has been held without a touchdown pass in a game. * Wide receiver DeSean Jackson led the Redskins with 111 yards on a season-high seven receptions. * Jackson recorded his 11th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins, tying Ricky Sanders for eighth-most in team history. * Jacksonhas now recorded back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time since Weeks 8-9 of the 2014 season. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 100, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. Seventy-two of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. * Garçon tied for the team lead with seven receptions, gaining 78 yards. * With his first reception of the game, Garçon tied Art Monk (four, 1988-91) for the most consecutive 65-catch seasons in team history. * Running back Rob Kelley recorded his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tying Andy Farkas (six in 1938) for fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history. * The touchdown by Kelley was the culmination of a seven-play, 89-yard drive. The Redskins now have six scoring drives of 89 yards or more in 2016. * Kelley has now recorded a rushing touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career. * Kelley recorded a then-career-long 17-yard reception in the second quarter and then set a new long with a 22-yard reception later on the drive. * Kelleyposted season highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (47). * Tight end Vernon Davis caught four passes for 23 yards. * On his second reception of the game, an 11-yard gain, Davis became the 12th tight end in NFL history to record 500 career receptions. * During the contest, Davis (502) passed Ben Coates and Todd Heap (499 each) for 12th on the NFL's list of career receptions by a tight end.