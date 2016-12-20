A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField in Landover, Md., as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
"Redskins-Panthers Tuesday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO
Team:
- The Washington Redskins lost to the Carolina Panthers, 26-15, in front of an announced crowd of 76,689 people at FedExField on Monday.
[
](http://www.bdo.com/) The Redskins gained 335 yards of offense, breaking a team record by exceeding 300 yards of offense in an 18th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. The stretch surpassed the 17-game mark set across 1987-88 seasons. * The Redskins have now opened a season with 14 consecutive 300-yard games for the second time in team history (1987). * The Redskins have now gained 5,692 total net yards this season, moving into eighth-most in a single season in team history. * The Redskins broke 4,000 net passing yards during the contest and have now reached the 4,000-yard mark in three consecutive seasons for the first time in team history. * Head Coach Jay Gruden won a replay challenge on a pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder in the third quarter. The Redskins have now won replay reviews in consecutive games for the first time this season.
Offense:
- Quarterback Trent Williams completed 32-of-47 passes for 315 yards.
On a 17-yard third down conversion to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, Cousins broke his own team record for passing yards in a single season of 4,166, set in 2015. He now has 4,360 passing yards this season. * Cousins tied his team record (seven in 2015) for 300-yard passing games in a single season. * Cousins added to his existing team record for career 300-yard passing games with his 19th career 300-yard game, including 18 in regular season play. * Cousins was held without a touchdown pass, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, tied for the fifth-longest in team history. It was only the second time in Cousins' 30 regular season games since assuming the starting role in 2015 that he has been held without a touchdown pass in a game. * Wide receiver DeSean Jackson led the Redskins with 111 yards on a season-high seven receptions. * Jackson recorded his 11th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins, tying Ricky Sanders for eighth-most in team history. * Jacksonhas now recorded back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time since Weeks 8-9 of the 2014 season. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 100, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. Seventy-two of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. * Garçon tied for the team lead with seven receptions, gaining 78 yards. * With his first reception of the game, Garçon tied Art Monk (four, 1988-91) for the most consecutive 65-catch seasons in team history. * Running back Rob Kelley recorded his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tying Andy Farkas (six in 1938) for fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history. * The touchdown by Kelley was the culmination of a seven-play, 89-yard drive. The Redskins now have six scoring drives of 89 yards or more in 2016. * Kelley has now recorded a rushing touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career. * Kelley recorded a then-career-long 17-yard reception in the second quarter and then set a new long with a 22-yard reception later on the drive. * Kelleyposted season highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (47). * Tight end Vernon Davis caught four passes for 23 yards. * On his second reception of the game, an 11-yard gain, Davis became the 12th tight end in NFL history to record 500 career receptions. * During the contest, Davis (502) passed Ben Coates and Todd Heap (499 each) for 12th on the NFL's list of career receptions by a tight end.
Defense:
- Cornerback Bashaud Breeland recorded three passes defensed, a season high.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2016 Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 19, 2016, at FedExField.
Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 94th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. * Defensive end Chris Baker recorded the team's first sack, pushing his season total to 5.0. * The Redskins recorded a sack in a 22nd consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington's active streak entered the week ranking first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL (Denver, 30; Oakland, 27; Cincinnati, 26). * The Redskins pushed their regular season sack streak to 22 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons. * Linebacker Martrell Spaight made his first career start.
Special Teams:
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins converted all three field goal attempts to add to his single-season career high for made field goals (31).
- With nine points, Hopkins entered the Top 10 in points in a single season in franchise history (including both kickers and position players). His 123 points this season rank seventh in a single season in team history.
- Hopkins tied John Hall (237) for seventh on the franchise's list of career points by a kicker.
- With his three field goals, Hopkins pushed his field goal total this season to 31, tying Graham Gano (31 in 2011) and Chip Lohmiller (31 in 1991) for second-most in team history. He is two field goals shy of tying Mark Moseley's team record of 33, set in 1983.
- On a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, Hopkins broke his single-season career high for points (114 in 2015).
- With a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, Hopkins passed Sam Baker and John Hall (54 each) for seventh on the team's all-time made field goals list.
- Hopkins has now kicked three or more field goals in six games this season, tying Graham Gano (six in 2011) for second-most three-field-goal games in a season in team history.
- Punter Tress Way averaged 47.7 yards on a season-high-tying six punts.