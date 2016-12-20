News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Panthers Tuesday Stats Pack

Dec 20, 2016 at 02:03 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField in Landover, Md., as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

Team:

  • The Washington Redskins lost to the Carolina Panthers, 26-15, in front of an announced crowd of 76,689 people at FedExField on Monday.

](http://www.bdo.com/) The Redskins gained 335 yards of offense, breaking a team record by exceeding 300 yards of offense in an 18th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. The stretch surpassed the 17-game mark set across 1987-88 seasons. * The Redskins have now opened a season with 14 consecutive 300-yard games for the second time in team history (1987). * The Redskins have now gained 5,692 total net yards this season, moving into eighth-most in a single season in team history. * The Redskins broke 4,000 net passing yards during the contest and have now reached the 4,000-yard mark in three consecutive seasons for the first time in team history. * Head Coach Jay Gruden won a replay challenge on a pass to wide receiver Jamison Crowder in the third quarter. The Redskins have now won replay reviews in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Offense:

  Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 32-of-47 passes for 315 yards.

On a 17-yard third down conversion to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, Cousins broke his own team record for passing yards in a single season of 4,166, set in 2015. He now has 4,360 passing yards this season. * Cousins tied his team record (seven in 2015) for 300-yard passing games in a single season. * Cousins added to his existing team record for career 300-yard passing games with his 19th career 300-yard game, including 18 in regular season play. * Cousins was held without a touchdown pass, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive games with a touchdown pass, tied for the fifth-longest in team history. It was only the second time in Cousins' 30 regular season games since assuming the starting role in 2015 that he has been held without a touchdown pass in a game. * Wide receiver DeSean Jackson led the Redskins with 111 yards on a season-high seven receptions. * Jackson recorded his 11th 100-yard receiving game with the Redskins, tying Ricky Sanders for eighth-most in team history. * Jacksonhas now recorded back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time since Weeks 8-9 of the 2014 season. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 100, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. Seventy-two of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. * Garçon tied for the team lead with seven receptions, gaining 78 yards. * With his first reception of the game, Garçon tied Art Monk (four, 1988-91) for the most consecutive 65-catch seasons in team history. * Running back Rob Kelley recorded his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on a five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tying Andy Farkas (six in 1938) for fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history. * The touchdown by Kelley was the culmination of a seven-play, 89-yard drive. The Redskins now have six scoring drives of 89 yards or more in 2016. * Kelley has now recorded a rushing touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career. * Kelley recorded a then-career-long 17-yard reception in the second quarter and then set a new long with a 22-yard reception later on the drive. * Kelleyposted season highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (47). * Tight end Vernon Davis caught four passes for 23 yards. * On his second reception of the game, an 11-yard gain, Davis became the 12th tight end in NFL history to record 500 career receptions. * During the contest, Davis (502) passed Ben Coates and Todd Heap (499 each) for 12th on the NFL's list of career receptions by a tight end.

Defense:

  • Cornerback Bashaud Breeland recorded three passes defensed, a season high.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 94th consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. * Defensive end Chris Baker recorded the team's first sack, pushing his season total to 5.0. * The Redskins recorded a sack in a 22nd consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington's active streak entered the week ranking first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL (Denver, 30; Oakland, 27; Cincinnati, 26). * The Redskins pushed their regular season sack streak to 22 games for the first time since a 30-game span across the 2008-10 seasons. * Linebacker Martrell Spaight made his first career start.

Special Teams:

  • Kicker Dustin Hopkins converted all three field goal attempts to add to his single-season career high for made field goals (31).
  • With nine points, Hopkins entered the Top 10 in points in a single season in franchise history (including both kickers and position players). His 123 points this season rank seventh in a single season in team history.
  • Hopkins tied John Hall (237) for seventh on the franchise's list of career points by a kicker.
  • With his three field goals, Hopkins pushed his field goal total this season to 31, tying Graham Gano (31 in 2011) and Chip Lohmiller (31 in 1991) for second-most in team history. He is two field goals shy of tying Mark Moseley's team record of 33, set in 1983.
  • On a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, Hopkins broke his single-season career high for points (114 in 2015).
  • With a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, Hopkins passed Sam Baker and John Hall (54 each) for seventh on the team's all-time made field goals list.
  • Hopkins has now kicked three or more field goals in six games this season, tying Graham Gano (six in 2011) for second-most three-field-goal games in a season in team history.
  • Punter Tress Way averaged 47.7 yards on a season-high-tying six punts.
