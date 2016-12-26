Redskins' Path To A Potential Playoff Bid Clears Up Entering Week 17

Even though the Giants won't have any playoff implications in Sunday's game, the Redskins know that their division rivals would like nothing more than to remove Washington from playoff contention.

"We've faced a lot of different adversities this year, and we've come out with a win when potentially our backs were against the wall," linebacker Will Compton said. "Next week won't be any different, we have a Giants team coming in sour off their loss against Philly. I'm sure they feel like they should have won, so I'm sure we're going to get their best shot and we have to come ready to play."

The Redskins won the first matchup between the two teams this year in Week 3, when a 0-2 Washington squad traveled to MetLife Stadium and knocked off the Giants 29-27 behind big special teams plays and two fourth quarter interceptions.

While the Giants may decide to limit some of their starters, Washington certainly isn't going to take New York lightly.

In fact, someone like quarterback Eli Manning could see significant time on the field. The Ole Miss product has started every game dating back to Week 11 of the 2004 season while backup Josh Johnson hasn't seen any regular season action since 2013. New York could also seek a potential to work out the kinks of a running game that is tied for the NFL low in touchdown runs this season with five.