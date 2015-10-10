Redskins Players Monitoring College Football Saturday

RELATED LINKS:--Today In Redskins History: Monte Coleman Breaks Monk's Record
Saturdays are a point of pride for NFL players. The Redskins are no different.
In between preparing for the Falcons tomorrow, several players began tweeting about college football, because it's nearly impossible to turn on the television Saturday afternoon and not see a game to watch.
Thus, the alumni of schools big enough to be on television showed their support. Let's just say it was mostly a good day for fans of Texas schools. *
*
Our team head chef really predicted Baylor was going to put up 70 today lol. 66 is close enough. — Will Blackmon (@willblackmon) October 10, 2015
And then there is Kedric Golston, who is just excited for the Capitals to kick off their season.
