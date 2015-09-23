News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Rally: Fans Gather In New York

Sep 23, 2015 at 04:30 PM

Of the many groups of Redskins fans huddled together around the wooden tables at Dorrian's Red Hand Restaurant, located in Manhattan's upper east side, most were friends who had met there years before, likely even at the same table.

That was true for Kevin Neuenschwander and Andrew Iadeluca, who sat across from each other next to their girlfriends and friends, all dressed in Redskins jerseys.

Kevin, from Washington, D.C., had just recently moved to New York for a new job and was planning on buying tickets for Thursday's game several hours before kickoff.  He had never missed a game in eight years while living in D.C. and hoped he could continue the tradition up north.

After pulling a raffle ticket and picking out a free gold T-Shirt, like the rest of the crowd, he didn't need to look in his wallet for a way. His girlfriend, Bridget Noon, had the winning numbers in the raffle for a pair of tickets to the game.

It was one of several celebratory moments at the restaurant, which featured Pres. Bruce Allen, who pumped up the crowd with a short speech, and proceeded with giveaways and prizes, including autographed footballs, photographs and jerseys.

A signed miniature helmet also included a special story. Nicole, from Northern Virginia, hurried up to collect her prize and announced that she had met her husband, Barrett, another Redskins fan, at the same bar seven years earlier.

"Our moods are determined by the outcome of the games" Nicole said, carrying her two and a half year old daughter, Eleanor, in her lap.

"One of her first words was Redskins," she said.

As was customary in a restaurant like this, passing on Redskins loyalty to the next generation of fans is a duty, and in New York City, sometimes a challenge.

Neither of it was a problem Wednesday night.

