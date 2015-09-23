Redskins Rally: Fans Gather In New York

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Of the many groups of Redskins fans huddled together around the wooden tables at Dorrian's Red Hand Restaurant, located in Manhattan's upper east side, most were friends who had met there years before, likely even at the same table.

That was true for Kevin Neuenschwander and Andrew Iadeluca, who sat across from each other next to their girlfriends and friends, all dressed in Redskins jerseys.

Kevin, from Washington, D.C., had just recently moved to New York for a new job and was planning on buying tickets for Thursday's game several hours before kickoff. He had never missed a game in eight years while living in D.C. and hoped he could continue the tradition up north.