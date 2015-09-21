Redskins-Rams: Just The Touchdowns

The Washington Redskins on Sunday scored three touchdowns in their 24-10 Week 2 victory over the St. Louis Rams. Check out highlights of the Redskins' scores.*

No. 1: Matt Jones, ladies and gentlemen

Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan knew what he was getting when the team selected Matt Jones out of Florida in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.

McCloughan, who was formerly a personnel executive and general manager with the 49ers, said Jones' style immediately reminded him of a running back he knew quite well from San Francisco.

"It was funny, I talked to Frank Gore last night, and my first draft in San Fran we took him in the third and I said, 'If he's half the player you are we'll be OK,'" McCloughan said May 4, a couple days after drafting Jones. "He came in yesterday, you guys met him. He's a big-body guy, he's a physical player and he's tough as crud."

Seems like McCloughan might know what he's talking about.

Jones started Sunday's game against the Rams with a bang, taking his second handoff of the day 39 yards for a touchdown for the Redskins' first of three scores of the day.

On 2nd and 12 with just more than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jones, lined up as a single back behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, took the handoff to his left and used a huge block from left guard Shawn Lauvao and another quality block from tight end Derek Carrier to bust it out wide. After Kory Lichtensteiger got into the second level and made a solid block, Jones turned on the jets all the way into the end zone.