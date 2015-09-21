News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Rams: Just The Touchdowns

Sep 21, 2015 at 04:56 AM
0921_rams-touchdowns_615x255.jpg

The Washington Redskins on Sunday scored three touchdowns in their 24-10 Week 2 victory over the St. Louis Rams. Check out highlights of the Redskins' scores.*

No. 1: Matt Jones, ladies and gentlemen

Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan knew what he was getting when the team selected Matt Jones out of Florida in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.

McCloughan, who was formerly a personnel executive and general manager with the 49ers, said Jones' style immediately reminded him of a running back he knew quite well from San Francisco.

"It was funny, I talked to Frank Gore last night, and my first draft in San Fran we took him in the third and I said, 'If he's half the player you are we'll be OK,'" McCloughan said May 4, a couple days after drafting Jones. "He came in yesterday, you guys met him. He's a big-body guy, he's a physical player and he's tough as crud."

Seems like McCloughan might know what he's talking about.

Jones started Sunday's game against the Rams with a bang, taking his second handoff of the day 39 yards for a touchdown for the Redskins' first of three scores of the day.

On 2nd and 12 with just more than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jones, lined up as a single back behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, took the handoff to his left and used a huge block from left guard Shawn Lauvao and another quality block from tight end Derek Carrier to bust it out wide. After Kory Lichtensteiger got into the second level and made a solid block, Jones turned on the jets all the way into the end zone.

It was the rookie's first-career touchdown.

No. 2: Cousins to Garçon

With the Redskins out to a 10-0 lead Sunday – and with time running down in the second quarter – the offense knew it had to capitalize on a drive deep into Rams territory to go into halftime with a comfortable lead.

Yes, a 13-0 lead would be nice, but 17-0 sounds so much better. But after getting nowhere on the ground on its first two plays, Cousins and the Redskins' offense faced a 3rd and Goal from the 4-yard line. Miss on this play, and Washington would see a huge opportunity slip away.

That wouldn't end up being the case, however, as Cousins utilized a quick three-step drop and delivered a well-timed pass to his left to wide receiver Pierre Garçon, who was lined up against cornerback Janoris Jenkins in single-man coverage.

Garçon made a nifty move to get separation, and the pass from Cousins was right on the money as he turned around to make the catch for the touchdown.

The touchdown reception was Garçon's first since Oct. 19, 2014, vs. Tennessee, and was the 20th touchdown pass of Cousins' career.

No. 3: Jones adds the exclamation point

The Rams had made their charge, cutting the Redskins' lead to 17-10 in the third quarter. But deep in the fourth quarter, Washington knew it needed to get a field goal at the very least to keep St. Louis at bay and get the win.

A field goal looked like a good possibility on 3rd and 8 from the St. Louis 13-yard line. But Jones would not be stopped, as he took a handoff from Cousins and used another strong block from Lauvao to get nine yards and set up at least three tries from the 4-yard line to get a critical touchdown.

Two plays later, Jones did just that, scoring from three yards out and officially sending the Rams home with the loss.

Jones on the afternoon recorded career highs in rushing attempts (19), rushing yards (123) and rushing touchdowns (two). The 100-yard rushing game was the first of Jones' career and the first by a Redskins rookie since Alfred Morris on Dec. 30, 2012 (vs. Dallas).

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears inactives, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Bears primetime game

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 6 primetime matchup.

Advertising