Redskins-Rams: Just The Touchdowns

The Washington Redskins on Sunday scored three touchdowns in their 24-10 Week 2 victory over the St. Louis Rams. Check out highlights of the Redskins' scores.*
No. 1: Matt Jones, ladies and gentlemen
Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan knew what he was getting when the team selected Matt Jones out of Florida in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.
McCloughan, who was formerly a personnel executive and general manager with the 49ers, said Jones' style immediately reminded him of a running back he knew quite well from San Francisco.
"It was funny, I talked to Frank Gore last night, and my first draft in San Fran we took him in the third and I said, 'If he's half the player you are we'll be OK,'" McCloughan said May 4, a couple days after drafting Jones. "He came in yesterday, you guys met him. He's a big-body guy, he's a physical player and he's tough as crud."
Seems like McCloughan might know what he's talking about.
Jones started Sunday's game against the Rams with a bang, taking his second handoff of the day 39 yards for a touchdown for the Redskins' first of three scores of the day.
On 2nd and 12 with just more than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jones, lined up as a single back behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, took the handoff to his left and used a huge block from left guard Shawn Lauvao and another quality block from tight end Derek Carrier to bust it out wide. After Kory Lichtensteiger got into the second level and made a solid block, Jones turned on the jets all the way into the end zone.
It was the rookie's first-career touchdown.
No. 2: Cousins to Garçon
With the Redskins out to a 10-0 lead Sunday – and with time running down in the second quarter – the offense knew it had to capitalize on a drive deep into Rams territory to go into halftime with a comfortable lead.
Yes, a 13-0 lead would be nice, but 17-0 sounds so much better. But after getting nowhere on the ground on its first two plays, Cousins and the Redskins' offense faced a 3rd and Goal from the 4-yard line. Miss on this play, and Washington would see a huge opportunity slip away.
That wouldn't end up being the case, however, as Cousins utilized a quick three-step drop and delivered a well-timed pass to his left to wide receiver Pierre Garçon, who was lined up against cornerback Janoris Jenkins in single-man coverage.
Garçon made a nifty move to get separation, and the pass from Cousins was right on the money as he turned around to make the catch for the touchdown.
The touchdown reception was Garçon's first since Oct. 19, 2014, vs. Tennessee, and was the 20th touchdown pass of Cousins' career.
No. 3: Jones adds the exclamation point
The Rams had made their charge, cutting the Redskins' lead to 17-10 in the third quarter. But deep in the fourth quarter, Washington knew it needed to get a field goal at the very least to keep St. Louis at bay and get the win.
A field goal looked like a good possibility on 3rd and 8 from the St. Louis 13-yard line. But Jones would not be stopped, as he took a handoff from Cousins and used another strong block from Lauvao to get nine yards and set up at least three tries from the 4-yard line to get a critical touchdown.
Two plays later, Jones did just that, scoring from three yards out and officially sending the Rams home with the loss.
Jones on the afternoon recorded career highs in rushing attempts (19), rushing yards (123) and rushing touchdowns (two). The 100-yard rushing game was the first of Jones' career and the first by a Redskins rookie since Alfred Morris on Dec. 30, 2012 (vs. Dallas).
.
.
.