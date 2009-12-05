Redskins-Saints: 4 Keys To the Game Presented by Papa John's

](http://www.papajohns.com)

DEFENSE

Redskins Pass Rush vs. Drew Brees

The Redskins' defense becomes more imposing with defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth expected back this week. Haynesworth, sidelined for two games due to an ankle injury, has been a key to the Redskins' pass rush.

With Haynesworth in the lineup, the Redskins' pass rush posted an average of 3.5 sacks per game from Weeks 4-10. They had three sacks the last two games.

That means Andre Carter, who leads the defense with nine sacks, and Brian Orakpo, who has seven, should have more opportunities to get to the quarterback.

Overall, the Redskins are ranked ninth in the NFL with 27 sacks.

Brees has thrived on strong pass protection all season. He has been sacked just 14 times this season, third-best in the league.

His offensive line includes veterans Jon Stinchcomb at right tackle and Jonathan Goodwin at center. Guards Jahri Evans and Carl Nicks are emerging while left tackle Jermon Bushrod, who matches up against Carter, is in his first year as a starter for the Saints.

If the Redskins can rattle Brees and keep him out of rhythm, then they can slow down the Saints' dynamic passing offense. Brees has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,117 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Redskins Kick Coverage vs. Courtney Roby/Reggie Bush

The Redskins are among the best in the league in kickoff and punt coverage. They are allowing 19.3 yards per kick return, ranked second on the league, and 7.0 yards per punt return, ranked seventh in the league.

H.B. Blades leads the Redskins' special teams with 21 tackles, followed by Mike Sellers and Reed Doughty with 15 each.

Roby is among the league's top kick returners, averaging 28.1 yards per return. He had a 97-yard return for a touchdown earlier this season.

Bush, slowed by a knee injury in recent weeks, has struggled on punt returns, averaging just 3.8 yards per return. The Redskins remember his 55-yard touchdown return at FedExField last year, though.

The Saints are second in the league in kick return average and 31st in punt return average.

1-on-1

Santana Moss vs. Malcolm Jenkins

Moss, the 5-10, 200-pound speedster, leads the Redskins in receptions this season with 44 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

In last year's game vs. New Orleans, Moss caught seven passes for 164 yards, including the 67-yard game-winner in which he beat rookie cornerback Tracy Porter in one-on-one coverage.

The Saints' secondary is banged up heading into Sunday's game. Porter is not expected to play due to a knee injury, Randall Gay has a hamstring injury and Jabari Greer has a groin injury.

That means Moss may go up against a Saints rookie cornerback for the second year in a row. Jenkins, the Saints' first-round draft pick last April, the likely starter at right cornerback for the Saints.