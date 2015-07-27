REDSKINS SALUTE & GEICO MILITARY TO HOST

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY AT TRAINING CAMP

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins' official military appreciation club, Redskins Salute, will host Military Appreciation Day presented by GEICO Military for active duty, reserve and retired military service members and their families at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The first 100 Redskins Salute members in attendance to show a valid military ID card will receive VIP passes to watch the team's 10:35 a.m. morning walk-through with afternoon practice to follow*.

Additionally, throughout the day, Redskins Salute members who show a military ID at the Redskins Salute table will receive a free gift, while supplies last, and have the opportunity to win Redskins prizes.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. For more information on this event or to register, visit www.redskinssalute.com.

Under the leadership of owner Dan Snyder, the Washington Redskins created Redskins Salute to amplify the team's decade-long military appreciation initiatives into one comprehensive, year-round platform. Launched in partnership with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro), Redskins Salute is a free community providing a platform for fans to serve, support, thank and connect with military service members and their families.

Redskins Salute offers free events and programs designed to address needs in the areas of education, family services, health and wellness and post-service job creation. Eligibility for Redskins Salute includes all active-duty military, members of the National Guard and Reserves and military veterans from all branches in the U.S. military, as well as their family members. Eligible service members and their families can join free of charge by visiting www.redskinssalute.com.