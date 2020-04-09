Redskins Salute And WOW Officially Opens 2020 Draft Day Sweepstakes

Beginning Thursday, April 9, Redskins Salute and Women of Washington will be holding a Draft Day Sweepstakes for all Military Appreciation Club and Women of Washington Redskins members. Sweepstakes will conclude on Thursday, April 23 (day of the Draft), and three winners will be selected to receive an autographed football by one of the Redskins' last three first overall draft selections: Dwayne Haskins, Daron Payne, and Jonathon Allen.
Enter today by CLICKING HERE. Entry rules and regulations can be found in the link, and any additional questions or concerns can be directed to redskinssalute@redskins.com or wowredskins@redskins.com.