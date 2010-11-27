Redskins Sign Austin, Release Galloway





The Redskins have signed rookie wide receiver Terrence Austin and waived veteran Joey Galloway, the team announced on Saturday.

Austin was the Redskins' seventh-round draft pick (219th overall) in last April's NFL Draft.

The 5-11, 175-pounder posted a team-high 10 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown in four preseason games.

He also had three kickoff returns for a 20.0-yard average and five punt returns for an 8.8-yard average.

Austin was released after preseason and he signed on with the Redskins' practice squad. He spent the first 11 weeks of the season on the team's practice squad.

Galloway was one of the receivers that beat out Austin for a roster spot in preseason.

A 39-year-old, 16-year veteran, Galloway is a well-traveled receiver who had stints in Seattle, Dallas, Tampa Bay, New England and Pittsburgh before joining the Redskins.

He was not able to make an impact in Washington, though.