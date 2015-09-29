Redskins Sign Dunbar, Foster; Lauvao, Rogers Placed On IR

Lauvao, who was signed by the Redskins last season, started 15 games last season and all three games this season before exiting last Thursday's game against the Giants. He was instrumental in Matt Jones' big day against the Rams, when the rookie running back credited him on both of his touchdown runs.

The Redskins also placed veteran cornerback Justin Rogers – who suffered a right foot partial Plantar Fascia tear Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins — on Injured Reserve.

With Rogers sidelined for the season, and DeAngelo Hall's timetable for return from a toe injury not yet know, the Redskins also signed practice squad cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the 53-man roster.

Dunbar enter the NFL as a college free agent signed by the Redskins. He was originally a wide receiver with the team during offseason activities and the first part of training camp, but was moved to cornerback before the first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team also announced the signing of free agent linebacker Mason Foster to the active roster.

Foster, a University of Washington product who earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2010, spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He started 16 games as a rookie in 2011, recording 84 tackles and two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-1, 241 pounder tallied a career-high 105 tackles during the 2012 season and hauled in three interceptions – two for a touchdown – during the 2013 season.

Foster was with the Chicago Bears during the 2015 offseason, but was released on Sept. 5.

To fill Dunbar's spot on the practice squad, the team brought back seventh-round pick Austin Reiter, a center out of South Florida.

Reiter was battling with Josh LeRibeus for the backup center job before being released during the cut-down to the original 53-man roster.

