Redskins Sign Tackle Morgan Moses To Multi-Year Extension

Entering his fourth season with the Washington Redskins, right tackle Morgan Moses has been signed to a multi-year contract extension. He's started 32 consecutive regular season games.
Three years after the Washington Redskins selected tackle Morgan Moses in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the team has announced a multi-year extension for the University of Virginia product.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"I look back at the past three years and being here and just being blessed to play here – and I look back at three years ago where I was at the draft – to be here where I'm one of the first guys in my class to sign a big extension, it just shows you that if you stay blessed and you stay true to your process, anything can happen," Moses said. "It's a big deal for me to be here because I have so many things in the community that are working for me and for others here, so to be here and be hands-on with it, it's going to allow me to do some great things."
In three seasons in Washington, Moses has appeared in 40 regular season games. After starting only one game during a rookie season that was cut short due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in a December practice, Moses returned fully healthy for the 2015 season.
He began training camp that year working with the second-team offense behind then-rookie Brandon Scherff. But after an impressive first week of practice sessions, and the coaches seeing Scherff better suited at guard, Moses was bumped into the starting lineup.
The 26-year-old has started the last 32 regular season games for the Redskins over the last two years and Washington's Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers following an NFC East championship in 2015.
During his time in the starting lineup, Washington has allowed only 50 total sacks, the second-fewest in the NFL in that time frame.
Last season, Moses and the rest of the offensive line set the tone for an offensive unit that set the single-season team records in yards per game (403.4), yards per play (6.40), net passing yards (4,758), completions (407), passing first downs (226) and 500-yard games (three).
Moses' hope is that with the starting offensive line from last season still in place, Washington can continue to be one of the NFL's most powerful attacks.
"You look at the numbers we put up on offense and throughout the league and what's been done previously, and you can't really compare them," Moses said in January. "We've been able to throw the ball for a ton of yards, been able to run the ball when we can. Things like that that you leave on the table, you feel like we have a starting point to lead off with next year."
Moses joins fellow tackle Trent Williams, tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan as recent Redskins draft picks that have signed multi-year extensions.
Williams, a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and Kerrigan, a first round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, were signed to extensions prior to the start of the 2015 regular season.
Reed, meanwhile, agreed to terms on a new deal last May.