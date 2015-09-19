Redskins Sign Terrance Plummer To Active Roster

Plummer, a tackling machine at Central Florida, where he racked up 344 career stops from 2011-14, signed with the Redskins as a college free agent May 7. Since that time, he has been able to show off his consistency and playmaking abilities to the Washington coaching staff throughout the offseason workout program into minicamp, training camp and the preseason.

The 5-foot-11, 231-pound Orange Park, Fla., native said he's appreciated learning the ins and outs of the defense from first-year coordinator Joe Barry.

"Coach Joe B demands a lot out of us, as he should," Plummer said. "This is a business and we had a lot of injuries in this preseason. He needed one of us to step up and I think I answered the bell when he asked me to and to play with my all. That's how Coach Joe B is, I don't think any coach should be any different than the way he is -- attached, always into his players and wanting them to succeed."

For Kearse, Saturday's move marks the second time in exactly a week he has been released the Saturday before a game. Last week, with a need at outside linebacker, the Redskins released Kearse in favor of Houston Bates. Bates has since been waived and signed back to the team's practice squad.

The Redskins and Rams are set to kick off from FedExField at 1 p.m. Sunday.

.