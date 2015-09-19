Redskins Sign Terrance Plummer To Active Roster

With Martrell Spaight out with a concussion, the Redskins on Saturday announced the signing of linebacker Terrance Plummer from the practice squad to the active roster.*
It might be coming a couple weeks later than he had hoped, but Terrance Plummer is getting his shot.
The Washington Redskins announced on Saturday that Plummer, the undrafted rookie linebacker out of Central Florida, has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.
In a corresponding move, the team has released defensive end Frank Kearse.
Plummer put together a solid preseason as a middle linebacker and special teams contributor for the Redskins, finishing third on the team with 12 total tackles. Although he was one of the team's final roster cuts to get to its 53-man roster, Plummer was immediately signed to the Redskins' practice squad in case the team ever needed help at linebacker.
That need arose this week, when fellow rookie Martrell Spaight was held out of practice with a concussion. Spaight, who is in the league's concussion protocol, was officially designated as out for Sunday's game against the Rams on Friday, when head coach Jay Gruden acknowledged there was a "probability" the team would bring up Plummer to get to four middle linebackers for the matchup alongside starters Perry Riley Jr. and Keenan Robinson and backup Will Compton.
Plummer, a tackling machine at Central Florida, where he racked up 344 career stops from 2011-14, signed with the Redskins as a college free agent May 7. Since that time, he has been able to show off his consistency and playmaking abilities to the Washington coaching staff throughout the offseason workout program into minicamp, training camp and the preseason.
The 5-foot-11, 231-pound Orange Park, Fla., native said he's appreciated learning the ins and outs of the defense from first-year coordinator Joe Barry.
"Coach Joe B demands a lot out of us, as he should," Plummer said. "This is a business and we had a lot of injuries in this preseason. He needed one of us to step up and I think I answered the bell when he asked me to and to play with my all. That's how Coach Joe B is, I don't think any coach should be any different than the way he is -- attached, always into his players and wanting them to succeed."
For Kearse, Saturday's move marks the second time in exactly a week he has been released the Saturday before a game. Last week, with a need at outside linebacker, the Redskins released Kearse in favor of Houston Bates. Bates has since been waived and signed back to the team's practice squad.
The Redskins and Rams are set to kick off from FedExField at 1 p.m. Sunday.
