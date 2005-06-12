Redskins Sign Three Vets, Rookie QB

The Redskins completed the signings of three veterans and an undrafted rookie quarterback on Thursday. The new acquisitions: tight end Billy Baber, wide receiver Jimmy Farris, running back Brock Forsey and quarterback Bryson Spinner.

To make room for the four new players, the Redskins released tight end Kori Dickerson and running back John Simon. On Wednesday, the team released quarterback Tim Hasselbeck and wide receiver Jason Samples.

Farris, 6-0 and 200 pounds, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2001. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Farris was signed by New England in January 2002 but was waived prior to the start of the regular season.

In November 2002, the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their practice squad and then to the active roster in January 2003. He appeared in 30 games for the Falcons and recorded six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

"He is a special teams guy guy who we think would be terrific," head coach Joe Gibbs said.

Baber, 6-4 and 260 pounds, was a fifth round (141st overall) selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the Chiefs for three seasons before being released prior to the start of the 2004 regular season. During his time in Kansas City, he appeared in 29 games with two starts and recorded three receptions for 30 yards and one score.

Gibbs said Baber will play at H-back, joining a group that includes last year's starter Chris Cooley and recent draft pick Manuel White, Jr.

Forsey, 5-11 and 208 pounds, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft. He was released prior to the start of the 2004 season and later signed on with the Miami Dolphins. During his career, he appeared in 18 games with two starts and recorded 244 rushing yards on 69 carries and two touchdowns. He also logged three catches for 37 yards.

"[Forsey] has had production in this league," Gibbs said. "He is also a good special teams guy."

Spinner, 6-3 and 235 pounds, is a local product from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. He played at Richmond in 2003 after transferring from Virginia. In the 2003 season, he posted Richmond's 10th-best performance in passing yardage with 1,712 and passing touchdowns with 10.

Spinner was on hand for the team's recently completed Rookie Camp.