News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign Three Vets, Rookie QB

Jun 12, 2005 at 05:55 AM

The Redskins completed the signings of three veterans and an undrafted rookie quarterback on Thursday. The new acquisitions: tight end Billy Baber, wide receiver Jimmy Farris, running back Brock Forsey and quarterback Bryson Spinner.

To make room for the four new players, the Redskins released tight end Kori Dickerson and running back John Simon. On Wednesday, the team released quarterback Tim Hasselbeck and wide receiver Jason Samples.

Farris, 6-0 and 200 pounds, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2001. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Farris was signed by New England in January 2002 but was waived prior to the start of the regular season.

In November 2002, the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their practice squad and then to the active roster in January 2003. He appeared in 30 games for the Falcons and recorded six catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

"He is a special teams guy guy who we think would be terrific," head coach Joe Gibbs said.

Baber, 6-4 and 260 pounds, was a fifth round (141st overall) selection of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for the Chiefs for three seasons before being released prior to the start of the 2004 regular season. During his time in Kansas City, he appeared in 29 games with two starts and recorded three receptions for 30 yards and one score.

Gibbs said Baber will play at H-back, joining a group that includes last year's starter Chris Cooley and recent draft pick Manuel White, Jr.

Forsey, 5-11 and 208 pounds, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft. He was released prior to the start of the 2004 season and later signed on with the Miami Dolphins. During his career, he appeared in 18 games with two starts and recorded 244 rushing yards on 69 carries and two touchdowns. He also logged three catches for 37 yards.

"[Forsey] has had production in this league," Gibbs said. "He is also a good special teams guy."

Spinner, 6-3 and 235 pounds, is a local product from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. He played at Richmond in 2003 after transferring from Virginia. In the 2003 season, he posted Richmond's 10th-best performance in passing yardage with 1,712 and passing touchdowns with 10.

Spinner was on hand for the team's recently completed Rookie Camp.

"We thought he was impressive," Gibbs said. "[Offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach] Bill Musgrave spent some time with him, so we think we have somebody there that we would like to work with."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising