News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Titans: Marquee Matchups Presented By Papa John's

Nov 19, 2010 at 08:58 AM
172481.jpg


Redskins.com looks at two key matchups to keep an eye on during Sunday's Redskins-Titans game at LP Field.

"Redskins-Titans: Marquee Matchups" is presented by Papa John's.

Every Monday, fans can order a large cheese pizza for only $9.99, plus for each touchdown that the Redskins score, fans get one free topping. And with a Redskins victory, fans get double the toppings.

[

pjlogoarticle.jpg

](http://www.papajohns.com)

-- OFFENSE

Redskins' Offensive Line vs. Titans' Pass Rush

Pass protection has been a source of concern for the Redskins all season long. Donovan McNabb has been sacked 24 times, second-most in the NFL.

After yielding seven sacks in a Week 8 loss to Detroit, the Redskins allowed just two sacks last Monday night vs. an aggressive Philadelphia defense. Still, McNabb was pressured often and absorbed several hard hits after releasing the ball.

Trent Williams and Jammal Brown on the edge are going to be keys to successful pass protection on Sunday.

They match up against ends Dave Ball and Jason Babin, two pass rushers who have been productive this season but do not have great exposure.

Both Ball and Babin are journeymen who hope to have found a home with the Titans. They are both aggressive and high energy.

Babin leads the Titans with seven sacks and Ball has six. Defensive tackle Tony Brown could provide problems up the middle – he has 3.5 sacks after posting five sacks and a team-high 25 QB pressures a year ago.

The Titans are ranked ninth in the NFL with 27 sacks.

-- DEFENSE

DeAngelo Hall vs. Randy Moss

The Redskins are ranked 31st in the NFL in pass defense, certainly a disappointment for the secondary. They could go a long way toward proving their capability by shutting down Randy Moss, a future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

With Carlos Rogers questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, DeAngelo Hall could be tasked with tracking Moss.

Hall leads the NFL with six interceptions and has returned a fumble and a pick for touchdowns to help secure Redskins victories this season. He is fourth on the defense with 83 tackles.

Moss has 949 receptions, 14,804 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns in his mercurial career.

The 6-4, 210-pounder is with his third team this season. He was traded from New England to Minnesota in mid-October and then claimed off waivers by the Titans after the Viking released him on Nov. 8.

This season, Moss has 23 catches for 339 yards and five touchdowns.

At age 33, Moss may not be the dominant receiver he once was, but he still remains a deep threat.

If Hall can handle Moss one on one, then LaRon Landry could play closer to the line of scrimmage to help slow down dynamic running back Chris Johnson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising