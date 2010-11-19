Redskins-Titans: Marquee Matchups Presented By Papa John's

](http://www.papajohns.com)

-- OFFENSE

Redskins' Offensive Line vs. Titans' Pass Rush

Pass protection has been a source of concern for the Redskins all season long. Donovan McNabb has been sacked 24 times, second-most in the NFL.

After yielding seven sacks in a Week 8 loss to Detroit, the Redskins allowed just two sacks last Monday night vs. an aggressive Philadelphia defense. Still, McNabb was pressured often and absorbed several hard hits after releasing the ball.

Trent Williams and Jammal Brown on the edge are going to be keys to successful pass protection on Sunday.

They match up against ends Dave Ball and Jason Babin, two pass rushers who have been productive this season but do not have great exposure.

Both Ball and Babin are journeymen who hope to have found a home with the Titans. They are both aggressive and high energy.

Babin leads the Titans with seven sacks and Ball has six. Defensive tackle Tony Brown could provide problems up the middle – he has 3.5 sacks after posting five sacks and a team-high 25 QB pressures a year ago.

The Titans are ranked ninth in the NFL with 27 sacks.

-- DEFENSE

DeAngelo Hall vs. Randy Moss

The Redskins are ranked 31st in the NFL in pass defense, certainly a disappointment for the secondary. They could go a long way toward proving their capability by shutting down Randy Moss, a future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

With Carlos Rogers questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, DeAngelo Hall could be tasked with tracking Moss.

Hall leads the NFL with six interceptions and has returned a fumble and a pick for touchdowns to help secure Redskins victories this season. He is fourth on the defense with 83 tackles.

Moss has 949 receptions, 14,804 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns in his mercurial career.

The 6-4, 210-pounder is with his third team this season. He was traded from New England to Minnesota in mid-October and then claimed off waivers by the Titans after the Viking released him on Nov. 8.

This season, Moss has 23 catches for 339 yards and five touchdowns.

At age 33, Moss may not be the dominant receiver he once was, but he still remains a deep threat.