Redskins to Pick 9th In 2005 NFL Draft

Feb 11, 2005 at 06:48 AM

With the Super Bowl now complete, the NFL's draft order in the first round has been finalized. The Redskins own the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

The Redskins finished with a 6-10 record, as did four other teams. Of that group, Washington had the second-lowest strength of schedule; the Redskins' opponents had a 122-134 record, or .477 winning percentage.

The draft is set for April 23-24 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The order for the 32 first-round picks has been established. It is as follows:

  • 1. San Francisco, 2-14

2. Miami, 4-12

3. Cleveland, 4-12

4. Chicago, 5-11

5. Tampa Bay, 5-11

6. Tennessee, 5-11

7. Oakland, 5-11

8. Arizona, 6-10

9. Washington, 6-10

10. Detroit, 6-10

11. Dallas, 6-10

12. San Diego, (from N.Y. Giants, 6-10)

13. Houston, 7-9

14. Carolina, 7-9

15. Kansas City, 7-9

16. New Orleans, 8-8

17. Cincinnati, 8-8

18. Minnesota, 8-8

19. St. Louis, 8-8

20. Dallas (from Buffalo, 9-7)

21. Jacksonville, 9-7

22. Baltimore, 9-7

23. Seattle, 9-7

24. Green Bay, 10-6

25. Denver, 10-6

26. N.Y. Jets, 10-6

27. Atlanta, 11-5

28. San Diego, 12-4

29. Indianapolis, 12-4

30. Pittsburgh, 15-1

31. Philadelphia, 13-3

32. New England, 14-2

The Redskins also own picks in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds in next April's draft. The team traded the second-rounder with New Orleans last April to move up to select H-back Chris Cooley and traded the fifth-rounder for wide receiver James Thrash.

It will be the second year in a row that the Redskins own a top 10 pick in the annual draft. Last April, the Redskins selected Miami (Fla.) safety Sean Taylor with the fifth overall pick. It has turned out to be a solid choice so far; Taylor was named a first alternate to the 2005 Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

