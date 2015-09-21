Redskins Update Depth Chart For Week 3

The Washington Redskins on Monday released their third unofficial depth chart for the 2015 regular season. Here's some notes and analysis from Redskins.com's Andrew Walker.
OFFENSE:
-- No changes made on the offensive side of the ball on this week's unofficial depth chart. Again, without giving DeSean Jackson on any sort of injury designation, he is listed as one of the top wide receivers, although he won't play for at least the next couple weeks with a hamstring issue. Second-year receiver Ryan Grant started in his place on Sunday against the Rams and had three catches for 45 yards, including a 35-yard reception.
DEFENSE:
-- Frank Kearse, signed back with the Redskins after being released to make room for others the past two Saturdays, is back on this week's unofficial depth chart as the No. 3 right defensive end, behind starter Jason Hatcher and backup Ricky Jean Francois.
-- Terrance Plummer makes his debut on the Redskins' regular-season depth chart this week as the No. 3 "Mo" linebacker, behind starter Perry Riley Jr. and backup Will Compton.
-- There has been a little reshuffling at the cornerback positions with the return of Chris Culliver from suspension, and with Monday's news that the team has waived David Amerson. At one cornerback spot, the Redskins have DeAngelo Hall followed by Bashaud Breeland and Justin Rogers (who missed Sunday's game with plantar fasciitis). At the other cornerback position, Culliver is listed as the starter with newcomer Will Blackmon behind him.
-- Duke Ihenacho is officially removed from the depth chart at strong safety after being placed on season-ending injured reserve last week after undergoing wrist surgery.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
-- One change of note for special teams this week, and that's at kickoff returner: Rashad Ross moves from the No. 4 kick returner to the No. 1 guy. Ross returned one kickoff for 23 yards on Sunday vs. the Rams.
