Redskins Update Depth Chart For Week 3

Sep 21, 2015 at 11:10 AM
The Washington Redskins on Monday released their third unofficial depth chart for the 2015 regular season. Here's some notes and analysis from Redskins.com's Andrew Walker.

OFFENSE:

-- No changes made on the offensive side of the ball on this week's unofficial depth chart. Again, without giving DeSean Jackson on any sort of injury designation, he is listed as one of the top wide receivers, although he won't play for at least the next couple weeks with a hamstring issue. Second-year receiver Ryan Grant started in his place on Sunday against the Rams and had three catches for 45 yards, including a 35-yard reception.

DEFENSE:

-- Frank Kearse, signed back with the Redskins after being released to make room for others the past two Saturdays, is back on this week's unofficial depth chart as the No. 3 right defensive end, behind starter Jason Hatcher and backup Ricky Jean Francois.

Redskins 2015 53-Man Roster In Photos

Check out the entire Washington Redskins' 2015 53-man roster in photos. (Last updated Sept. 29, 2015)

DL Chris Baker
1 / 51

DL Chris Baker

TE Derek Carrier
2 / 51

TE Derek Carrier

T Tom Compton
3 / 51

T Tom Compton

LB Will Compton
4 / 51

LB Will Compton

QB Kirk Cousins
5 / 51

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Jamison Crowder
6 / 51

WR Jamison Crowder

CB Chris Culliver
7 / 51

CB Chris Culliver

CB Quinton Dunbar
8 / 51

CB Quinton Dunbar

LB Mason Foster
9 / 51

LB Mason Foster

WR Pierre Garçon
10 / 51

WR Pierre Garçon

S Dashon Goldson
11 / 51

S Dashon Goldson

DL Kedric Golston
12 / 51

DL Kedric Golston

WR Ryan Grant
13 / 51

WR Ryan Grant

QB Robert Griffin III
14 / 51

QB Robert Griffin III

CB DeAngelo Hall
15 / 51

CB DeAngelo Hall

DE Jason Hatcher
16 / 51

DE Jason Hatcher

K Dustin Hopkins
17 / 51

K Dustin Hopkins

WR DeSean Jackson
18 / 51

WR DeSean Jackson

S Kyshoen Jarrett
19 / 51

S Kyshoen Jarrett

DE Ricky Jean Francois
20 / 51

DE Ricky Jean Francois

LB Jackson Jeffcoat
21 / 51

LB Jackson Jeffcoat

S Jeron Johnson
22 / 51

S Jeron Johnson

RB Matt Jones
23 / 51

RB Matt Jones

Defensive end Frank Kearse
24 / 51

Defensive end Frank Kearse

LB Ryan Kerrigan
25 / 51

LB Ryan Kerrigan

NT Terrance Knighton
26 / 51

NT Terrance Knighton

G Arie Kouandjio
27 / 51

G Arie Kouandjio

C/G Josh LeRibeus
28 / 51

C/G Josh LeRibeus

C Kory Lichtensteiger
29 / 51

C Kory Lichtensteiger

G Spencer Long
30 / 51

G Spencer Long

TE Anthony McCoy
31 / 51

TE Anthony McCoy

QB Colt McCoy
32 / 51

QB Colt McCoy

RB Alfred Morris
33 / 51

RB Alfred Morris

T Morgan Moses
34 / 51

T Morgan Moses

LB Trent Murphy
35 / 51

LB Trent Murphy

T Ty Nsekhe
36 / 51

T Ty Nsekhe

DE Stephen Paea
37 / 51

DE Stephen Paea

Linebacker Terrance Plummer
38 / 51

Linebacker Terrance Plummer

TE Jordan Reed
39 / 51

TE Jordan Reed

LB Perry Riley Jr.
40 / 51

LB Perry Riley Jr.

WR Andre Roberts
41 / 51

WR Andre Roberts

LB Keenan Robinson
42 / 51

LB Keenan Robinson

S Trenton Robinson
43 / 51

S Trenton Robinson

WR Rashad Ross
44 / 51

WR Rashad Ross

G/T Brandon Scherff
45 / 51

G/T Brandon Scherff

LB Preston Smith
46 / 51

LB Preston Smith

LS Nick Sundberg
47 / 51

LS Nick Sundberg

RB Chris Thompson
48 / 51

RB Chris Thompson

P Tress Way
49 / 51

P Tress Way

T Trent Williams
50 / 51

T Trent Williams

FB Darrel Young
51 / 51

FB Darrel Young

-- Terrance Plummer makes his debut on the Redskins' regular-season depth chart this week as the No. 3 "Mo" linebacker, behind starter Perry Riley Jr. and backup Will Compton.

-- There has been a little reshuffling at the cornerback positions with the return of Chris Culliver from suspension, and with Monday's news that the team has waived David Amerson. At one cornerback spot, the Redskins have DeAngelo Hall followed by Bashaud Breeland and Justin Rogers (who missed Sunday's game with plantar fasciitis). At the other cornerback position, Culliver is listed as the starter with newcomer Will Blackmon behind him.

-- Duke Ihenacho is officially removed from the depth chart at strong safety after being placed on season-ending injured reserve last week after undergoing wrist surgery.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

-- One change of note for special teams this week, and that's at kickoff returner: Rashad Ross moves from the No. 4 kick returner to the No. 1 guy. Ross returned one kickoff for 23 yards on Sunday vs. the Rams.

Advertising