Redskins Update Depth Chart For Week 5

-- With starting left guard Shawn Lauvao being placed on season-ending IR last week, there's been some shuffling around along the offensive line for this week's unofficial depth chart. In Lauvao's place as the starter at left guard is second-year lineman Spencer Long, who got the start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Long moved from the backup right guard position.

-- Rookie Arie Kouandjio, meanwhile, remains the backup at the left guard position, but is now listed as the backup at right guard, as well.

-- Some might wonder why Jamison Crowder, after Jay Gruden named him the starting slot receiver in yesterday's press conference, is not listed higher up on this week's unofficial depth chart. That's because the Redskins' depth chart displays the team's base offense, with two wide receivers, one tight end, a running back and a fullback. If the team chose to list an offense with three wide receivers and no fullback, then you can imagine Crowder would be atop the list at that third spot.

DEFENSE: