Redskins Update Depth Chart For Week 5

Oct 06, 2015 at 04:02 AM
0616_gruden_660x350.JPG

The Washington Redskins on Tuesday released their **fifth unofficial depth chart** for the 2015 regular season. Here's some notes and analysis from Redskins.com's Andrew Walker.*

OFFENSE:

-- With starting left guard Shawn Lauvao being placed on season-ending IR last week, there's been some shuffling around along the offensive line for this week's unofficial depth chart. In Lauvao's place as the starter at left guard is second-year lineman Spencer Long, who got the start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Long moved from the backup right guard position.

-- Rookie Arie Kouandjio, meanwhile, remains the backup at the left guard position, but is now listed as the backup at right guard, as well.

-- Some might wonder why Jamison Crowder, after Jay Gruden named him the starting slot receiver in yesterday's press conference, is not listed higher up on this week's unofficial depth chart. That's because the Redskins' depth chart displays the team's base offense, with two wide receivers, one tight end, a running back and a fullback. If the team chose to list an offense with three wide receivers and no fullback, then you can imagine Crowder would be atop the list at that third spot.

DEFENSE:

-- At the left defensive end spot, Chris Baker has moved above Stephen Paea as the "starter," although you can think of Baker and Paea as 1A and 1B at the position. Coaches have considered Baker and Paea to be "co-starters" for the past few weeks, but Gruden said on Monday that players are continuing to be evaluated for their spots in practices and in games.

-- Injuries and roster moves over the past week have caused several other changes from last week's unofficial defensive depth chart. Gone are linebackers Martrell Spaight (on IR with a concussion) and Terrance Plummer (waived on Monday), and cornerback Justin Rogers (on IR with a foot injury).

-- The team now has two linebackers each at the two "Mike" and "Mo" spot. At the Mike, it's starter Keenan Robinson with Will Compton as the backup. At the Mo, it's starter Perry Riley Jr. with newcomer Mason Foster as the backup.

-- Quinton Dunbar replaces Rogers as the team's No. 3 at the first cornerback position. Dunbar, a converted wide receiver, made his NFL debut on Sunday vs. the Eagles.

-- Likewise, add in rookie Deshazor Everett as the No. 3 at the second cornerback position, behind starter Chris Culliver and backup Will Blackmon. Everett also made his NFL debut on Sunday.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

-- There are no changes for the special teams' unofficial depth chart this week.

