Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 12/13

Dec 14, 2016 at 01:30 AM
We're 13 games through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league.

Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:

Redskins Offense

  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (10.9%)
  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards at catch (2448)
  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in pass completions of 25+ yards (39)
  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in plays of 20+ yards (64)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in total yards per game (412.1)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in total yards per play (6.45)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receptions per game (25.8)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards (4076)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (302.8)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game (313.5)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receptions (335)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first-down passing plays gaining 4+ yards (61.3%
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.22)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in passing yards per play (7.94)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in second-down conversion percentage (37.2%)
  • Ranks tied for second in the NFC and NFL in pass completions of  20+ yards (55)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in third-and-medium conversion percentage (52.3%)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing first-downs (189)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average receiving yards (12.2)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards per completion (12.17)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in third-down conversion percentage (46.9%)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average receiving yards at catch (7.3)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average rushing yards (4.50)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average yards gained on first-down (6.03)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in average yards to go on second-down (7.70)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first-down plays gaining 4+ yards (52.4%)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC in rushing yards (1421)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC in rushing yards per game (109.3)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of pass completions (67.5%)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in third-and-long conversion percentage (31.3%)

Redskins Defense

  • Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in fumbles forced (14)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (71)
  • Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in sacks (34)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in total tackles (787)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in sack yards (229)
  • Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in assisted tackles (231)

Redskins Special Teams

  • Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goal attempts (35)
  • Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in field goals made (28)
  • Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (85)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (71.1%)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kicking points (114)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in average punt re- turn yards (13.8)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in total punt return yards (290)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kickoffs for touch- backs (54)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kickoffs (76)
  • Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in kickoff yards (4731)

Individual

  • Will Compton ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in assisted tackles (42)
  • Trent Williams ranks first in the NFC and NFL in passing yards at catch (2418)
  • Cousins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in passing plays of 25+ yards (38)
  • Cousins ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in pass com- pletions per game (25.7)
  • Cousins ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in pass com- pletions (334)
  • Cousins ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.17)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing first-downs (188) » Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards (4045)
    Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (311.2)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average passing yards at catch (7.2)
  • Cousins ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards per completion (12.11)
  • Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in pass attempts (495)
  • Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass completion percentage (67.5%)
  • Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average punt return yards (14.4)
  • Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85)
  • Crowder ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in punt return yards (274)
  • Vernon Davis ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (5.8)
  • Davis ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average receiving yards amongst tight ends (13.5)
  • Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goals attempted (35)
  • Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percent of kickoffs resulting in a touchback (73%)
  • Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (54)
  • Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in field goals made (28)
  • Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total kickoff yards (4731)
  • Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in total kickoffs (74)
  • Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average receiving yards (17.8)
  • Jackson ranks second in the NFC and NFL in average receiving yards at catch (13.8)
  • Jackson ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in longest reception (80)
  • Rob Kelley ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in percentage of rushing first-downs (28.3%)
  • Jones ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in percentage of rush attempts gaining 10+ yards (14.1%)
  • Jones ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in average rushing yards (4.65)
  • Rob Kelley ranks third in the NFC and NFL in rushing yards amongst rookies (587)

  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and NFL in rushing yards per game amongst rookies (48.9)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in rush attempts amongst rookies (128)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in rush attempts per game amongst rookies (10.7)
  • Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in longest rush attempt amongst rookies (66)
  • Ryan Kerrigan ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in sacks (11)
  • Kerrigan ranks third in the NFC and NFL in sack yards (84)
  • Kerrigan ranks tied for third in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (14)
  • Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (8.2)
  • Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (6.0)
  • Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (64)
  • Reed ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (60)
  • Reed ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receiving first- downs amongst tight ends (39)
  • Reed ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (640)
  • Reed ranks fourth in the NFC in yards after catch amongst tight ends (230)
  • Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in targets amongst tight ends (82)
  • Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in percentage of receptions resulting in a first-down (65%)
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

