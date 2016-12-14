Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 12/13

We're 13 games through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league.
Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:
Redskins Offense
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (10.9%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards at catch (2448)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in pass completions of 25+ yards (39)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in plays of 20+ yards (64)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in total yards per game (412.1)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in total yards per play (6.45)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receptions per game (25.8)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards (4076)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (302.8)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game (313.5)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receptions (335)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first-down passing plays gaining 4+ yards (61.3%
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.22)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in passing yards per play (7.94)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in second-down conversion percentage (37.2%)
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and NFL in pass completions of 20+ yards (55)
- Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in third-and-medium conversion percentage (52.3%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing first-downs (189)
- Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average receiving yards (12.2)
- Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards per completion (12.17)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in third-down conversion percentage (46.9%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average receiving yards at catch (7.3)
- Ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average rushing yards (4.50)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average yards gained on first-down (6.03)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in average yards to go on second-down (7.70)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first-down plays gaining 4+ yards (52.4%)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC in rushing yards (1421)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC in rushing yards per game (109.3)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in percentage of pass completions (67.5%)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in third-and-long conversion percentage (31.3%)
Redskins Defense
- Ranks tied for second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in fumbles forced (14)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (71)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in sacks (34)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and tied for sixth in the NFL in total tackles (787)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in sack yards (229)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in assisted tackles (231)
Redskins Special Teams
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goal attempts (35)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in field goals made (28)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (85)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (71.1%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kicking points (114)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in average punt re- turn yards (13.8)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in total punt return yards (290)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kickoffs for touch- backs (54)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kickoffs (76)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in kickoff yards (4731)
Individual
- Will Compton ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in assisted tackles (42)
- Trent Williams ranks first in the NFC and NFL in passing yards at catch (2418)
- Cousins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in passing plays of 25+ yards (38)
- Cousins ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in pass com- pletions per game (25.7)
- Cousins ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in pass com- pletions (334)
- Cousins ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.17)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing first-downs (188) » Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards (4045)
Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (311.2)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average passing yards at catch (7.2)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in passing yards per completion (12.11)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in pass attempts (495)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass completion percentage (67.5%)
- Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average punt return yards (14.4)
- Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85)
- Crowder ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in punt return yards (274)
- Vernon Davis ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (5.8)
- Davis ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average receiving yards amongst tight ends (13.5)
- Dustin Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and NFL in field goals attempted (35)
- Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percent of kickoffs resulting in a touchback (73%)
- Hopkins ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (54)
- Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and tied for second in the NFL in field goals made (28)
- Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total kickoff yards (4731)
- Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in total kickoffs (74)
- Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average receiving yards (17.8)
- Jackson ranks second in the NFC and NFL in average receiving yards at catch (13.8)
- Jackson ranks tied for fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in longest reception (80)
- Rob Kelley ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in percentage of rushing first-downs (28.3%)
- Jones ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in percentage of rush attempts gaining 10+ yards (14.1%)
- Jones ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in average rushing yards (4.65)
- Rob Kelley ranks third in the NFC and NFL in rushing yards amongst rookies (587)
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams in their 2016 Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 11, 2016, at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and NFL in rushing yards per game amongst rookies (48.9)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in rush attempts amongst rookies (128)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in rush attempts per game amongst rookies (10.7)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in longest rush attempt amongst rookies (66)
- Ryan Kerrigan ranks second in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in sacks (11)
- Kerrigan ranks third in the NFC and NFL in sack yards (84)
- Kerrigan ranks tied for third in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (14)
- Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (8.2)
- Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (6.0)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (64)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (60)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in receiving first- downs amongst tight ends (39)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (640)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC in yards after catch amongst tight ends (230)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in targets amongst tight ends (82)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in percentage of receptions resulting in a first-down (65%)