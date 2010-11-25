Resilient Redskins Beat Titans 19-16 In Overtime







The defense kept Chris Johnson contained and pressured Vince Young enough that the crowd began to boo him late in the second quarter. The Redskins might not have been whole but they seemed hale. They allowed the Titans one first down in the first quarter and five in the first half and the only touchdown came on the punt return.

When cornerback DeAngelo Hall hurt his back tackling Johnson on the opening possession of the third quarter, the Redskins found themselves lining up Phillip Buchanon and Byron Westbrook at the corners, Andre Carter and H.B. Blades at linebacker, Reed Doughty at safety and Jerry Mathers as The Beaver.

Hall, at least, returned quickly.

The resiliency makes for a nice story but there's still the bottom line. The Redskins won. Buried that Eagles' loss and did it on the road in a short week against a team that had defeated the three other NFC East teams already this season.

Yes, more scoring would help. An interception stopped one drive and Gano missed a 51-yard field goal on the final play before halftime. A drive to the Titans' 1-yard yielded, as it inevitably does, a 19-yard field goal.

That's the one that hurt. The Redskins converted a third down (yes, you read that right) and a first down at the Titans' 5-yard line. Williams carried twice and Mike Sellers once and even after a penalty against the Titans the Redskins still were a yard short of where the touchdowns are kept. So they kicked it, for a 10-7 lead.

Inside the red zone late in the third quarter, the Redskins again came away with a field goal, this one of 40 yards. First down from the 19, and Williams slips in the backfield, losing three. McNabb then threw incomplete to Joey Galloway. Then McNabb dropped the snap on third down, recovered and threw a quick pass to a split-out Cooley, who couldn't hold on.

Field goal. Tied at 13-13.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the injury plague had crossed the field and felled Young. The Titans, already minus Kerry Collins, plugged in untested rookie Rusty Smith, who threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Randy Moss (remember him?) that was immediately erased by Moss' blatant offensive pass interference penalty. Young, coach Jeff Fisher said later, was done as the Titans' starter due to his angry and premature departure from the stadium.

At the end, this game seemed like old times, if a month ago can be called old times. A tight, low-scoring game sat there for the taking and neither team reached out and grabbed it. Johnson fired off a couple of runs that totaled 49 yards as the enfeebled Titans moved toward setting up the winning field goal in hiccups and burps but hiccups and burps weren't enough and the Titans ran out of gas and punted.

That set up the Redskins, who moved well enough in the two-minute drill to position a 47-yard field goal try that failed with the snap low and the kick short.

In overtime, the Titans melted down. They committed a penalty on an interception of McNabb that was overturned on an instant replay review, drew another for smacking McNabb in the head and another on a simple pass route. The Redskins really only had success on two plays in driving from their 13 to the Tennessee 30 – a 26-yard pass to Chris Cooley on the first snap and Gano's field goal at the end.

"We know all the character that we have and the guys just won't quit," said Williams.

Sometimes it's not about the skill. It's about the will.