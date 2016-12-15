News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Victorious Again In Phoenix

Dec 15, 2016 at 12:50 AM
rewarding-moment-1991-bears-660-350.jpg

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the last Redskins Super Bowl Victory and look back at the game at Sun Devil Stadium in 1991 that ended in a second victory over the Phoenix Cardinals.

The Cardinals would put up a challenge to to the Redskins -- entering the Dec. 8, 1991 matchup with a 13-1 record -- but Washington's roster once again proved to be too much for the division rivals.[

maryland-lottery-logo.jpg

](https://rewards.mdlottery.com/)

Nerves were high as the Cardinals held the Redskins to zero during the first half, racking up two touchdowns making the score 14-0.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Redskins tight end Terry Orr finally scored the first touchdown, while wide receiver Ricky Sanders followed suit just minutes later. But Washington's scoring didn't end there, as kicker Chip Lohmiller kicked a go-ahead field goal earily in the fourth quarter before tacking on one more succesful try to give the Redskins a 20-14 victory.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising