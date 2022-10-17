Rideshare Drivers 2022

Dear Rideshare Drivers,

Each time the Washington Commanders take the field this season, between 600 and 1,200 fans travel to and from FedExField via Rideshare.

For the 2022 season we have an all-new dedicated Rideshare Drop Off and Pick Up area designed to expedite drivers arrival and departure. To access the new rideshare area located in the Red Zone Parking Lot, please enter through the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex parking lot off Sheriff Road and follow the signage.

Also located at the Price George's Sports & Learning Complex is a new rideshare waiting lot for drivers to arrive early and wait for a rider match at the conclusion of the game.

Important Gameday Tips:

On gamedays rideshare drivers should never approach FedExField on Sean Taylor Road, Garret Morgan Boulevard, or Arena Drive as you may become stuck in one-way traffic and unable to turn around

To expedite your approach to the rideshare drop off/pick up area or rideshare waiting lot, please ensure your Lyft or Uber window sticker is visible to police and traffic personnel; if you do not have a window sticker, please print the Lyft or Uber logo and place on your dashboard

For the best experience, please bring your passengers to the new rideshare drop off area, only 1,000 feet from the stadium gates; for their safety do not drop off riders on the busy roadways surrounding the stadium property