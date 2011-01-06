News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rogers Keeping His Options Open

Jan 06, 2011 at 06:19 PM
183189.jpg


Carlos Rogers has ridden the rollercoaster of Redskins football for the last six years.

Through the ups and downs, he has emerged confident in himself and sure of his ability.

Even if he doesn't know where he's going to play football next season.

Rogers has completed the terms of his rookie contract and he is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. Unlike last season, he cannot be tendered under restricted free agency.

Rogers said last week that he wants to return to the Redskins, but he acknowledged that money is going to play a factor.

"It's in their hands, for the most part, but it's in my hands, too," Rogers said. "This year, not being able to get tendered again, it's a different story. It's all about negotiations, for my agents and for the team, to come up with something we all agree upon. I hope to be back, but you never know how negotiations go."

Rogers said that he enjoyed playing for head coach Mike Shanahan – who he compared to former head coach Joe Gibbs. He liked his role in the Redskins' 3-4 defense and he he has developed a strong bond with his Redskins teammates.

Those are three more factors he'll weigh when it comes time to make a decision.

"I've been here six years – I don't want to move," he said. "Being with these guys, the closeness we have, I feel that even though we haven't shown it on the field, we've been there, we have shown we can fight and we have shown we are going in the right direction.

"It's still going to take time, it's still going to take new personnel and it's still going to take everybody being in the defense."

Rogers arrived in Washington in 2005 as the ninth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He emerged as a starter late in his rookie season and posted two interceptions late in the year.

In the postseason in Seattle, Rogers dropped a sure interception that would have certainly resulted in a touchdown.

It was a sign of things to come. Dropped interceptions would become a career-long problem for Rogers, one that continued into the 2010 season, much to the frustration of coaches, teammates and fans.

After suffering a knee ligament injury in October 2007, Rogers was back in the starting lineup the following season, impressing coaches with his quick return.

He started 29-of-32 games in 2008-09. He was benched for one game during 2009 after he struggled with double moves by wide receivers on the outside, but he re-claimed his starting job.

Last season, Rogers lined up more in the slot, a role that he enjoyed. He posted 60 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble on the season.

He was sidelined for four games with injuries to both of his hamstrings and a calf injury in Week 16.

Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett was impressed with Rogers, calling him a sound cover cornerback even though he can't seem to hold on to interception.

"I thought Carlos player better this year than he did last year," Haslett said. "Probably the only disappointing thing was that he got the hamstring [injuries] and the calf. I think Carlos is a good football player."

Is Rogers concerned that his injury history could impact contract negotiations when free agency arrives?

"No, I don't worry about that," he said. "You can't control getting a hamstring. I'm not an injury-prone person. If that were the case, things would be different.

"I've shown on film here under [former defensive coordinator] Greg Blache that I can cover man to man. I've shut a lot of guys down and eliminated catches, and now with Coach Haslett, playing zone, playing nickel, I think I have enough game to show other coaches and general managers that I can play in any type of defense."

