Ryan Kerrigan pens letter to announce retirement

Sometimes I think about the life that I've been able to live because of football, and I can't believe it's me that's been chosen to live it. No matter how long I played and no matter how focused I was on the task at hand, I thankfully never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player. Pulling up to FedExField on game day and seeing so many people there in my jersey was just about as cool it gets. And to have had the success that I was able to have? Something I never in my wildest dreams could have envisioned. To say I'm thankful would be quite the understatement.

While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away. We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.

There's no way I could've had the career I've had without my family. To my wife, Jessica, and my daughters, Lincoln, Hayes and Carter: you guys mean everything to me. Having you guys in the stands wearing my jersey, cheering me on is a life highlight for me. To my mom, my dad, and my siblings, Kyle, Kristina and Kaitlin: I always worked to make you all proud and to represent the Kerrigan name well. Your guidance, example and love pushed me to be my best and I'm forever grateful for your support.

Thank you to the Snyder family for allowing me to don the burgundy and gold for an entire decade.

The relationships you make along the way are what make the NFL journey so special. My teammates, coaches and all support staff members have become some of my best friends and the time I was able to share with them made going to "work" every day something I cherished.

And to my beloved Washington fans: you guys made my NFL experience amazing. I felt at home in the DMV from day one. Whether it was cheering for me on game days, supporting my philanthropic endeavors or just saying "hi" at the grocery store, you made me feel like one of your own. I'm proud to call DC "home" and I'm so thankful that I was drafted here because of the way you've treated me and my family. I'll love you guys forever.

Hail,

HBK