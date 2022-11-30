News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Salute to Service Month Spotlights - Shawn Reaves

Nov 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM

Shawn Reaves

Security

Relationship to the Military/Military Background:

Black Hawk crew chief

What does your military connection/time in the military mean to you? How has it impacted your life?

The military prepared me for life. It gave me a new perspective on the way the world works. I would not trade my military experience for anything.

Why is it important to honor Salute to Service month?

They are the quiet heroes. They love to serve and ask nothing in return. However, they deserve it because we owe are freedom to them.

