Shanahan, Allen Write Letter to Redskins Fans

Jul 25, 2011 at 11:51 AM
The following is a letter from general manager Bruce Allen and head coach Mike Shanahan to Redskins fans:

Dear Redskins fans:

On behalf of the ownership, coaches, players, and staff, we want to express our sincere appreciation for your patience and support as the NFL and the NFLPA completed a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement.

The last several months have been frustrating at times, but now a 10-year agreement has been reached that is fair and guaranteed labor peace, rewarded the retired players and ensured football.

As you saw in April, we had one of the most aggressive drafts in many years. The 12 prospects we drafted were the most we have ever had in a seven-round draft. We hope that this draft demonstrated our commitment to building the Redskins into a winner for years to come.

The coaches and staff have worked diligently since the end of last season and are fully prepared for both free agency and training camp to ensure that we're ready for the 2011 season.

We've said it before: Redskins fans are the best in sports. Thank you again for standing behind our team as the labor issues were being resolved. We will continue to do everything we can to strengthen one of the NFL's proudest traditions and achieve the goals we all want to accomplish.

Hail to the Redskins!

Mike Shanahan, Head Coach
Bruce Allen, General Manager

