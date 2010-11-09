Shanahan: McNabb Situation Won't Impact Contract Talks





Head coach Mike Shanahan said on Monday that he was not concerned that the benching of Donovan McNabb would impact his quarterback's long-term future with the club.

McNabb is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2010 season.

"We all know Donovan is a franchise quarterback," Shanahan said. "[General manager] Bruce Allen and Donovan's agent, as well as all players that we have that contracts are up that we're interested in, the lines of communication are always open.

"Obviously, there are negotiations that go on, on both sides. Time will tell with all of our players."

For his part, McNabb said he was not concerned with contract talks at this point of the season.

He has repeatedly stated that he expects to stay in Washington, however.

"Things will happen," he said last week. "I am just focusing on what we have to do here to just improve our record and get better."

Last week, Shanahan said that he does not get involved in contract discussions during the season.

"The only thing that I talk about is guys getting ready to play and playing at a very high level," he said. "If I ever talk about contract with a player, it'll be at the end of the season, for obvious reasons."