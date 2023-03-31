No matter the city they've settled in or the demands of their lives, Stephanie Rivera keeps a focus on women's sports

What began as helping a friend coach their local girls' team evolved into a special stage of Stephanie's life with heights she perhaps could have never imaged. Similar to her journey as an athlete, she kept sharpening her skills and rising through the coaching ranks, moving from the college to semi pro to eventually the professional ranks with the Washington Mystics. Coaching fit so many of Stephanie's strengths and allowed her to lean into some of her favorite parts of sport.

"I've always loved the player relationship aspect, and through coaching, I really came to see where that can go," she said. "You want to get to know your players, know what they've got going on in their lives. It's important so you can figure out how to get the best out of them as an athlete, sure, but also how you can support them as a person."