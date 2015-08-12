News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'Taylor Made For The Hall' Premieres This Saturday

Aug 12, 2015 at 03:20 PM
Charley-Taylor-Bust.jpeg

Twenty years after he was drafted by the Redskins, wide receiver Charley Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

His life is the focus of "Taylor Made For The Hall," a new documentary that features interviews with his former teammates and coaches, which premieres 7 p.m. E.T. Saturday on NBC-4.

Taylor, whose bust many current Redskins players and coaches had the opportunity to see in person Wednesday, played his entire professional career with the team, leading them to the 1972 Super Bowl.

He holds the team record for most career touchdowns with 90 and is second on the all-time receptions list with 649. He finished his career with 9,110 receiving yards and 79 touchdown catches.

