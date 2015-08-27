Terrance Knighton Is Pretty Good At Kicking Field Goals

RELATED LINKS:
Chris Baker and Terrance Knighton may be childhood best friends, but their legs are certainly cut from different cloths.
Knighton, during a Sports Illustrated photo shoot, aligned his body and, with a predictably good hold from punter Tress Way, boomed a field goal from roughly 25 yards inside the team's indoor training facility. Because why not?
The accuracy and height are on point. Follow the link in his tweet to see.
This is particularly impressive considering most defensive linemen aren't typically the most gifted when it comes to even handling the football.
It will also provide bragging rights for Knighton after Baker attempted a similar chip shot at training camp. Needless to say, the result did not end the same.
