News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terrance Knighton: Redskins' Defense 'Organized Chaos'

Aug 05, 2015 at 03:47 AM
0731_knighton-camp_615x255.jpg

First-year Redskins nose tackle Terrance Knighton said opposing offensive lines will have to deal with a Washington defense that is fast and aggressive.*

As Terrance Knighton prepares for his first season with the Redskins, he's looking for two things: confidence and chaos.

The nose tackle affectionately known as "Pot Roast" credits his time playing with Peyton Manning with showing him just how important it is to have a confident quarterback on your team. He says he has reiterated this to Robert Griffin III, encouraging the fourth-year quarterback to be a presence in the locker room this season and not just one of the guys.

Knighton believes that if your quarterback is great, it requires everyone around him to be great as well.

"The team goes as far as the quarterback goes," Knighton said. "You could have a great defense, you could have a great O-line, good receivers, but if the quarterback's not out there leading the charge, you won't be successful. It's a lot of pressure but he wouldn't be our starting quarterback if he couldn't do that."

In terms of the rebuilt Redskins defensive line, Knighton attributes their depth to the versatility that they bring to the field.

"We're very deep," he said.  "I think what makes us unique is that everyone brings something different to the group."

He notes that with "savvy veterans" like Jason Hatcher and Kedric Golston and the "explosive" Stephen Paea taking the field for the Redskins, opposing offensive lines will be left not knowing what's coming at them next.

"When different guys are out there, you're going to get different things," Knighton said. "We'll have a wave of guys during the game and during practice, and it gives the O-line trouble because they never get the same thing over and over."

Individually, Knighton said he brings elite foot and hand speed for a man his size (6 foot 3, 354 pounds), and said he is still reaping the benefits of his background as a multiple-sport athlete in high school, when he was an All-State wide receiver.

Never satisfied, however, Knighton has been watching film of players like Vince Wilfork, Casey Hampton, Jamal Williams and Shaun Rogers, each of whom excel with their foot and hand speed against some of the better offensive linemen in the NFL.

'Organized chaos'

The Redskins' defense this training camp has focused on changing things up, taking an approach that Knighton describes as "organized chaos." With their self-proclaimed nickname "Capital Punishment," the defense is focused on becoming a disruptive force.

"Everyone's in the right place but it's just like maniacs – all 11 maniacs – running to the ball," Knighton said. "That's the mentality that we're going to have and that's what we're out there practicing – everyone getting to the ball and everybody being disruptive."

Across the line of scrimmage, Knighton sees a Redskins offensive line that he describes as confident and getting everything in-sync under first-year coach Bill Callahan.

"Trent [Williams] and Kory [Lichtensteiger] are going to lead that group. Right now, I think they are building to all be on the same page," Knighton said. "Obviously, with the new coach, they probably have the hardest practice out of any group. They are the first group out there and that's what you expect from the O-line. You expect them to be the hard-nosed group, the blue-collar group."

Ultimately, Knighton realizes that both sides have to work together to make the team the best it can be as a whole in 2015.

"We have a good group. They have a good group. As long as we are handling our business in the trenches, it will make everybody's job easier," he said.

RELATED LINKS:-- Seven Things We've Learned About Terrance Knighton This Offseason* *-- Pot Roast Joins NFL Total Access, Talks 'Capital Punishment' Nickname

.

. .

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising