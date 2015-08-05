Terrance Knighton: Redskins' Defense 'Organized Chaos'

The Redskins' defense this training camp has focused on changing things up, taking an approach that Knighton describes as "organized chaos." With their self-proclaimed nickname "Capital Punishment," the defense is focused on becoming a disruptive force.

"Everyone's in the right place but it's just like maniacs – all 11 maniacs – running to the ball," Knighton said. "That's the mentality that we're going to have and that's what we're out there practicing – everyone getting to the ball and everybody being disruptive."

Across the line of scrimmage, Knighton sees a Redskins offensive line that he describes as confident and getting everything in-sync under first-year coach Bill Callahan.

"Trent [Williams] and Kory [Lichtensteiger] are going to lead that group. Right now, I think they are building to all be on the same page," Knighton said. "Obviously, with the new coach, they probably have the hardest practice out of any group. They are the first group out there and that's what you expect from the O-line. You expect them to be the hard-nosed group, the blue-collar group."

Ultimately, Knighton realizes that both sides have to work together to make the team the best it can be as a whole in 2015.

"We have a good group. They have a good group. As long as we are handling our business in the trenches, it will make everybody's job easier," he said.

.