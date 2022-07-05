Terry McLaurin signs extension with Commanders

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year contract extension.

McLaurin, (6-0, 210) is entering his fourth NFL season after being selected by Washington in the third round (76th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. A two-time offensive captain, McLaurin has appeared in 46 career regular season games, all starts, and has recorded 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He is one of 35 players in NFL history to ever record 3,000-plus receiving yards within his first three seasons, and the second to do so in Washington. He is also one of three NFC wide receivers (Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson) with at least 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. His 222 receptions are the most through three seasons in Washington. McLaurin is one of 10 NFL receivers to have at least 220 receptions, 3,000 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns since 2019.

In 2021, McLaurin became the first Washington receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons since WR Henry Ellard did so from 1994-96. He appeared in all 17 games and had 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, McLaurin finished with the third-highest receiving grade among wide receivers in the NFC with a mark of 78.3. McLaurin also received the Media Good Guy Award for the second-consecutive season, given out by the Washington beat reporters to the player that is most readily available to the media.

In 2020, McLaurin was named an Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee and a team captain. He started 15 games and recorded 87 receptions for 1,118 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In 2019, McLaurin recorded 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, both the second-most by a Washington rookie in franchise history. His 58 receptions are tied for the third-most by a Washington rookie all-time. He recorded three 100-plus yard receiving games and nine 25-plus yard receptions, both tied for first among Washington rookies in franchise history. McLaurin was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and finished first in the NFC in rookie receiving yards.

McLaurin attended The Ohio State University and was a member of the 2014 National Championship team that defeated the University of Oregon in 2014. Overall, McLaurin played in 41 games and had 75 receptions for 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns, the sixth-most in Ohio State history.