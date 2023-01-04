Charles: For us, it's all about the impact that we're able to make. The smiles, the tears, the happiness, the joy, the shared love that we get and give to the other families and organizations that we've been working with. There's no price that goes along with that. There's nothing out there that makes me happier than seeing a family or seeing a kid or seeing an organization just be really thankful and blessed for us and what we've done for them.

We don't just want to donate the money and host these events and then just be like, "All right, see ya." We want to continue working with people and continue to talk to them and make sure they're doing well and still have the spotlight on them. We want them to understand that they're a resource for others. And with our platform, we love to give back and show that we are willing to help.