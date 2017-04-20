The Redskins Will Host Their First Thanksgiving Game In Team History

The Thursday night contest will be the third game played on the holiday, an addition to the regularly scheduled games the Cowboys and Lions host during the afternoon since 2006.

This will be the 10th time that Washington will play on Thanksgiving but the first time it will take place at home, and not in Dallas or Detroit. Thus, it is the first time the Redskins will face the Giants in this yearly tradition, having faced the Cowboys eight times and the Lions once for a 2-7 record.

The Redskins most recently faced Dallas last year on Thanksgiving in a 31-26 loss at AT&T Stadium, and this season will mark the first time since 1973-1974 that the team has played on Thanksgiving in consecutive seasons.

The Week 12 matchup will be the first time the Giants have played on Thanksgiving since 2009, but it will mark the franchise's 15th time dating back to 1926.

Following the Thanksgiving game, the Redskins will play in Dallas a week later for Thursday Night Football.