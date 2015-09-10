Three Former Redskins Are Finalists For Polynesian Football HOF

The Redskins have a long history of Polynesian players on their roster, a tradition that's continued with defensive lineman Stephen Paea of Tongan descent and offensive lineman Shawn Lauvao of Samoan descent.

Earlier today, three that played in Washington during their careers were named finalists for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

Ma'ake Kemoeatu (right, above), Al Noga (right, below) and Joe Salave'a (top), who spent a collective 25 years in the league, joined 22 other finalists, which were selected from 200 nominees. Five coaches/contributors were also finalists.

They were all chosen by a selection committee, which includes Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), LaVell Edwards, Ron McBride, and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

In order to be eligible for induction, players must be retired for one full year and must be of Polynesian ancestry.