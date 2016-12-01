News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Throwback Thursday: Redskins Beat Cardinals On 'Sammy Baugh Day'

Dec 01, 2016 at 01:00 AM
subway-tbt-sammy-baugh-cardinals-660-350.jpg

Perhaps no player in the history of the NFL was more versatile than the Redskins' Sammy Baugh.

On Nov. 23, 1947, the Redskins hosted the Chicago Cardinals on "Sammy Baugh Day," in celebration of their star that played quarterback, defensive back, and punter over his time in Washington.

Prior to the game, Washington's fans treated Baugh with a maroon station wagon to thank him for his tremendous success in a Redskins uniform.

Baugh responded by throwing for six touchdowns en route to a 45-21 victory over the previously 7-1 Cardinals.

Baugh would continue to play in Washington through 1952. He's one of the 80 Greatest Redskins and his No. 33 will never be worn again by another Redskins player.

Advertising