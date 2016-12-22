Throwback Thursday: Redskins Overcome Frigid Temperatures To Advance To NFC Championship Game

*SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at the Washington's come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1988 divisional playoff round.

In the NFL, winning on the road is already a difficult task. But winning road games in the playoffs, in below freezing temperatures and with a -20 degree wind chill, is even tougher.

That's exactly what the Redskins did when they traveled to Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 1988.