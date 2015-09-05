Trenton Robinson Eager To Start Third Season With The Redskins

Trenton Robinson will be looked at to be a key cog on special teams for the Redskins once again this year. And boy, he's ready to #turnup in his third season in Washington.
Robinson signed with the Redskins in Oct. 2013, and had his best season to date last year when he recorded a team-high 21 special teams tackles along with his first career interception.
Heading into the regular season, which starts next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at FedExField, Robinson is admittedly feeling sharper and stronger than he ever has.
"I know my position. I know what I'm supposed to be doing and I'm focused," Robinson told Redskins.com. "I've learned a lot and I feel that the coaches have taught me well. I have good veterans in front of me,Dashon Goldson, I played with him a long time ago in San Fransisco and he's always been one of my favorite safeties. So I just get to learn from him every single day and when my time comes I know I'll be ready."
