Trenton Robinson Explains His Flash T-Shirt

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

The CW's hit show "The Flash" garnered millions of fans for the superhero in 2014, and it might be safe to say that Redskins safety Trenton Robinson is one of them.

Robinson, a self described Barry Allen fan, feels like he relates a lot to Flash, and all throughout training camp made sure everyone knew it by continually wearing a scarlet speedster T-Shirt around the media.

"I've been wearing this shirt for three years," Robinson told Redskins.com. "I came across it one day at a Target or Walmart or something and I just love Flash."

Being a fan of a superhero is one thing, but Robinson believes that he and Flash have more in common than most people.

"It's like my alter ego," he said. "You know, I've always been fast. It hasn't been my size, it's been my speed. So I just kind of like a little extra boost of energy (wearing the shirt)."

Perhaps the shirt is helping out after all. Through two preseason games Robinson has been seen flying around the field making plays at both safety and on special teams. Entering his third professional season, the Michigan State product claims that he is feeling more confident then ever.

"This is the best I have ever felt," he said. "I know my position, know what I'm supposed to be doing, and I'm focused. I've learned a lot and I feel that the coaches have taught me well."

.

.