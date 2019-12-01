News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

The Case For Punter Tress Way To Make The Pro Bowl

Nov 30, 2019 at 07:21 PM
Early in the Redskins' Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots on Oct. 6, Tress Way corralled the snap, took a few steps forward and unleashed a left-footed punt deep downfield.

The boot traveled 62 yards -- one of Way's longest of the season -- but that's not why it garnered headlines from the local media. The punt was noteworthy because it landed in the end zone for a touchback, something that Way had not done since Week 15...of the 2017 season.

That's 115 punts without a touchback -- a streak that stretched 24 games. During that span, 56 of those punts (48.7%) were downed inside the 20-yard line.

And since that touchback against the Patriots, Way has punted 41 more times; just one of them has gone into the end zone.

Way has been one of, if not the best punter in the NFL since the beginning of the last season, yet his accomplishments have not been recognized league wide. His historic 2018 campaign did not warrant an All-Pro nod or a Pro Bowl appearance. With 41 punts inside the 20-yard line and zero touchbacks, Way was named Redskins' Special Teams Player of the Year, but nothing more.

Way has often been overlooked by those outside of Washington, but you can help change that. Vote Way to the 2020 Pro Bowl by visiting http://www.nfl.com/probowl/ballot. Then check out the statistics below and vote again.

Thirteen weeks into the 2019 campaign, Way ranks No. 1 in the NFL in punt average (49.9 yards) and net punt average (44.4 yards) -- both of which would be career highs. Furthermore, he's third in gross punt yards (2,996), fifth in net punt yards (2,665) and 10th with 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. And if that's not enough, he has just two touchbacks on 60 total punts.

He also earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Carolina on Dec. 1, when he averaged 58.0 yards per punt and booted a 79-yarder -- the longest punt in the NFL this season.

Outside of maybe wide receiver Terry McLaurin and safety Landon Collins, Way has been the Redskins' most valuable weapon this season. He's bailed out a struggling offense and pinned opponents deep in their own territory, making the defense's job that much easier. And he almost never allows teams to reap the benefits of touchbacks.

So show some appreciation for Redskins punter Tress Way and vote him to his first-career Pro Bowl. He's more than deserving.

