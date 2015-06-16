VIDEO: Watch 'HTTR' Break Out At This Redskins-Themed Wedding

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Remember the Redskins-themed wedding reception we wrote about last week? Here's a refresher.

We got in touch with the happy couple and they provided some more insight into their burgundy and gold party.

According Brittany, the bride to Patrick's groom, the two of them fell in love based on shared interests and love for the Redskins. So, really, how do you not have a wedding that's based on the team that helped you fall in love?