Walter Football Impressed With Redskins' Rookie Class

Charlie Campbell awarded the Redskins the designation of "Best Draft Class," citing their first-overall pick Jonathan Allen as the first of 10 selections that each added value and, for some, potential superstar power to the team.

"Teams that aren't picking high have a disadvantage in terms of adding values at each pick, but the Redskins did a tremendous job of adding good talent despite picking in the middle of each round," Campbell writes. "Washington came away with good values at each selection with players who have plus athleticism and could help the team immediately along with being key long-term starters."

After assessing each pick, and noting several of their strengths, Campbell put a nice bow on his thoughts regarding the team's haul.

"Overall, I think the Redskins are going to get four to five good starters out of the 2017 NFL Draft - not just average players, but good players. I think many of Washington's selections have serious Pro Bowl potential, and I would be surprised if Jonathan Allen isn't a Pro Bowl candidate early in his NFL career. Redskins President Bruce Allen has received a lot of unjust criticism this offseason, but Allen has taken the high road throughout it all and to protect the reputation of many. Allen came through with a masterful draft that I think will form a core group of players who lead the Redskins to wins for many years to come."

That wasn't the only award Campbell gave the Redskins. Once the draft was over, he looked at each team's top undrafted college free agent signing and Redskins safety Fish Smithson stood out. The Kansas product earned Campbell's choice as "Best Undrafted Free Agent Signing," fulfilling a position of need for the Redskins and having the tools to eventually take over a starter's role in the future.