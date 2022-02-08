Washington 2022 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Analysis: Time for the first quarterback off the board. You might be surprised that it's Willis, but you really shouldn't be. He was in the QB1 mix all fall before he faded a little bit in the last stretch of the regular season. The more tape I watch of his past two seasons and the more I talk to evaluators in the league, the more I like him. Put simply, Willis is the most talented quarterback in this class.

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Dec. 14)

Analysis: Corral has a smooth release and can make things happen with his feet. Perhaps he could sit and continue developing as a pocket passer behind Heinicke in 2022 before taking over.

Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN