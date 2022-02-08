Washington 2022 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Jan. 19)
- Analysis: Time for the first quarterback off the board. You might be surprised that it's Willis, but you really shouldn't be. He was in the QB1 mix all fall before he faded a little bit in the last stretch of the regular season. The more tape I watch of his past two seasons and the more I talk to evaluators in the league, the more I like him. Put simply, Willis is the most talented quarterback in this class.
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Dec. 14)
- Analysis: Corral has a smooth release and can make things happen with his feet. Perhaps he could sit and continue developing as a pocket passer behind Heinicke in 2022 before taking over.
Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN
Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (Feb. 7)
Analysis: In this scenario, they look to the draft to try to find their long-term answer at the position. Pickett, who started 49 games in college, is ready to step in and play in Year 1. He took a massive leap in 2021, throwing 42 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.
Expert: Walter Football
Selection: Ikem Ekwonu, OT/G, N.C. State (Feb. 3)
- Analysis: Ikem Ekwonu has gotten rave reviews from talent evaluators. Some project him as a late-first-round pick.
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Jan. 21)
- Analysis: Corral is a playmaker at the position. His size (6-2, 205) is a concern for some around the league, but he's accurate, has a live arm and would bring some juice to the offense.
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Jan. 25)
Analysis: The Ole Miss standout is a prolific playmaker with some dual-threat capabilities.
Expert: Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (Feb. 7)
- Analysis: Washington's first pick nets one of the best all-around talents in the draft. Lloyd is an effective pass-rusher, coverage defender and run-stopper.
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 7)
- Analysis: Willis improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, to the point that he could conceivably be the first QB off the board. There is no clear-cut No. 1 QB, so it will all come down to personal preference, but Willis checks just about every box for what the NFL quarterback has evolved into.
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 2)
Analysis: N/A
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Feb. 7)
- Analysis: Matt Corral has grown steadily throughout his career and features good accuracy, passing game instincts, and creativity as a playmaker. I like the idea of him in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's scheme that featured a mix of schemed throws and deep shots with an emphasis on getting the running backs involved.
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Selection: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (Feb. 4)
- Analysis: Washington continues adding talent on defense. A year after taking linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round, the new-look Commanders add Hamilton to command the secondary. The safety is regarded as one of a few blue-chip talents in this class, so Washington is getting good value at No. 11 overall.
Expert: Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (Feb. 7)
Analysis: At the Senior Bowl, there were some ups and downs from Strong. It's evident that he has the NFL-level arm talent.
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Jan. 2)
- Analysis: Willis has a cannon for an arm and great speed. He should have the potential to make scouting jaws drop at the position and make them less concerned about his small-school status given his awesome play so far.
Expert: Charles Curtis, USA Today
- Analysis: N/A
Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports
Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (Jan. 13)
- Analysis: What a difference a year makes for Pickett, who goes from Day 3 selection to the first QB off the board.