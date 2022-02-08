News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington 2022 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Feb 08, 2022 at 10:57 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

MockDraftMadness

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28 - 30 in Las Vegas, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Jan. 19)

  • Analysis: Time for the first quarterback off the board. You might be surprised that it's Willis, but you really shouldn't be. He was in the QB1 mix all fall before he faded a little bit in the last stretch of the regular season. The more tape I watch of his past two seasons and the more I talk to evaluators in the league, the more I like him. Put simply, Willis is the most talented quarterback in this class.

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Dec. 14)

  • Analysis: Corral has a smooth release and can make things happen with his feet. Perhaps he could sit and continue developing as a pocket passer behind Heinicke in 2022 before taking over. 

Expert: Jordan Reid, ESPN

Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (Feb. 7)

Analysis: In this scenario, they look to the draft to try to find their long-term answer at the position. Pickett, who started 49 games in college, is ready to step in and play in Year 1. He took a massive leap in 2021, throwing 42 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions while averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

Expert: Walter Football

Selection: Ikem Ekwonu, OT/G, N.C. State (Feb. 3)

  • Analysis: Ikem Ekwonu has gotten rave reviews from talent evaluators. Some project him as a late-first-round pick.

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Jan. 21)

  • Analysis: Corral is a playmaker at the position. His size (6-2, 205) is a concern for some around the league, but he's accurate, has a live arm and would bring some juice to the offense. 

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Jan. 25)

Analysis: The Ole Miss standout is a prolific playmaker with some dual-threat capabilities.

Related Links

Expert: Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (Feb. 7)

  • Analysis: Washington's first pick nets one of the best all-around talents in the draft. Lloyd is an effective pass-rusher, coverage defender and run-stopper.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 7)

  • Analysis: Willis improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl, to the point that he could conceivably be the first QB off the board. There is no clear-cut No. 1 QB, so it will all come down to personal preference, but Willis checks just about every box for what the NFL quarterback has evolved into.

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Feb. 2)

Analysis: N/A

Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Feb. 7)

  • Analysis: Matt Corral has grown steadily throughout his career and features good accuracy, passing game instincts, and creativity as a playmaker. I like the idea of him in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's scheme that featured a mix of schemed throws and deep shots with an emphasis on getting the running backs involved.

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Selection: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (Feb. 4)

  • Analysis: Washington continues adding talent on defense. A year after taking linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round, the new-look Commanders add Hamilton to command the secondary. The safety is regarded as one of a few blue-chip talents in this class, so Washington is getting good value at No. 11 overall.

Expert: Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (Feb. 7)

Analysis: At the Senior Bowl, there were some ups and downs from Strong. It's evident that he has the NFL-level arm talent.

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Selection: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (Jan. 2)

  • Analysis: Willis has a cannon for an arm and great speed. He should have the potential to make scouting jaws drop at the position and make them less concerned about his small-school status given his awesome play so far.

Expert: Charles Curtis, USA Today

Selection: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (Jan. 21)

  • Analysis: N/A

Expert: Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports

Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (Jan. 13)

  • Analysis: What a difference a year makes for Pickett, who goes from Day 3 selection to the first QB off the board.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

Allen was voted to his first Pro Bowl after putting up a career-high nine sacks and 60 tackles for the fourth consecutive season.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

With the 2022 Senior Bowl being played on Saturday, here's a look at some players to watch over the weekend.
news

Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

Head coach Ron Rivera sees the Commanders as an opportunity to move forward.
news

New name, same service for Commanders' Jonathan Allen

Allen visited his alma mater, Stone Bridge High School, on the day of team's brand reveal
news

Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

Co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Julie Donaldson, Joe Theismann and Jonathan Allen spoke during the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.
news

Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

Fans, alumni, players and media members react to the unveiling of Washington's rebrand launch.
news

4 things to know about the Washington Commanders' new uniforms

The Washington Commanders have unveiled their new identity, and now they've provided a look at their new uniforms. Here's a look at some smaller details about the new versions of the Burgundy & Gold.
news

The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.
news

Strong self-belief and support from her circle propel Jennifer King to new levels of success

Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King discusses her coaching journey in the wake of her East-West Shrine Bowl selection and the release of a new TV series about women in the NFL.
Advertising