Washington Commanders announce 'Command the Canvas' art installation project at FedExField

Apr 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md., April 21, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announce the kickoff of "Command the Canvas" art installation project, which is an open invitation for all local DMV graphic designers and mural artists to submit design ideas to be featured at FedExField during the 2022 season. Selected artwork will help celebrate the local lifestyle of the DMV, the team's history and the excitement surrounding the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders and will be displayed throughout the stadium on all concourses.

Artists can submit work in one or more of the three categories:

  • The sights, landmarks and communities of the DMV
  • The team's legacy and championship history
  • The inaugural season of the Washington Commanders brand

A panel composed of Commanders Leadership and Guest Experience team will select a minimum of 10 artists to be featured in the team's stadium. Selected artists will receive complimentary supplies needed to complete their art installation, two club level seats to any 2022 regular season game, a customized Commanders jersey and a tour of the locker room. Additionally, their artwork will be promoted on Washington Commanders social media accounts.

"We are proud to announce the Command the Canvas project as part of our inaugural season as the Washington Commanders," said Commanders Vice President of Guest Experience Joey Colby-Begovich. "The Burgundy & Gold Family has continually emphasized the importance of integrating more of the DMV culture and community into the stadium and as an organization we continue to prioritize this. This mission started last season with the 'Flavors of the DMV' event and resulted in new and ongoing relationships with local food vendors. We are excited to establish similar lasting relationships with local artists this upcoming season."

Applications are due by May 20, 2022, and selected artists, finalized locations and details on guidelines will be communicated in June. Artists will complete their installations in time for the kickoff of the 2022 season. Interested artists are invited to submit as many ideas as they would like, and additional program details, along with the application, can be found at HERE For questions not listed on the FAQs page please email Commanders Director of Guest Experience Victoria Rossi at Victoria.Rossi@Commanders.com.

