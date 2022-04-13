Washington Commanders announce official partnership with Socios.com as part of multi-platform marketing partnership announcement

LANDOVER, MD., April 13, 2022 – The Washington Commanders announced today a multi-platform marketing partnership with Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world. Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world's leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage their global fanbases in new ways. Immediately, this partnership will give Commanders fans an opportunity to experience a rookie's introduction to the league through rewards, VIP events and exclusive experiences throughout the year.

"Washington fans are among the most dedicated fanbase of any team in professional sports," said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. "We look forward to providing new and exciting experiences and rewards for Commanders fans around the world through our partnership with the organization."

To kick off the partnership, the Commanders and Socios.com revealed the first reward for a Commanders fan – the opportunity to work alongside Commanders Social Media Correspondent, Maryland native, and social media star Katie Feeney. Feeney and the fan will embark on the "Rookie Journey" beginning with the Commanders Draft Party at FedExField on April 28th. The rookie experience continues with the Rookie Minicamp and OTAs in May, Media Day in June, Training Camp in August, and other events through the 2022 season. This content will be shared across the team's social media channels.

"The Washington Commanders are excited to join forces with Socios.com, creating new opportunities for fans to engage with us during a very exciting time as we kick off the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders," said Commanders Chief Partnership Officer Ryan Moreland. "With Socios.com being the leading blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, their advanced technology and rewards system gives fans firsthand exclusive experiences unlike anything they've seen before. We look forward to being at the center of this new technology as the future of blockchain in sports continues to grow rapidly in the United States and beyond."

As part of the partnership this season, Socios.com will receive increased exposure at a number of Commanders team events and home matchups, where fans can expect to see and interact with gameday activations throughout the year. Additionally, Socios.com with have a strong presence throughout Commanders training camp this season.

Socios.com has partnered with franchises in four of the major North American professional sports leagues and will debut its mobile app specifically designed for users in the United States later this year. In advance of the U.S.-based app, Socios.com has launched social media pages dedicated to keeping American consumers updated with news and rewards opportunities on Instagram (@SociosUSA) and Twitter (@SociosUSA).