Washington Commanders announce open voting for fans to help select Fight Song lyrics and team mascot as part of the team's inaugural season under a new name and brand identity

Jul 26, 2022 at 01:00 PM
LANDOVER, Md., July 26, 2022 – Today the Washington Commanders revealed how fans can help select the team's updated Fight Song lyrics and new mascot. These new gameday entertainment experiences will be launched throughout the 2022 season, beginning with the revamped Fight Song, which the Commanders Marching Band will premiere at the team's preseason home game on Sunday, August 13 vs. the Carolina Panthers. The mascot will be unveiled at the team's Fan Appreciation game at FedExField against the Cleveland Browns on January 1, 2023.

The team also has launched a webpage that will serve as the online home for all fan voting and updates for both the Fight Song lyrics and mascot selection process. Beginning today, fans can vote on lyric options for the Team's revamped Fight Song on Commanders.com/HTTC.

The original Fight Song was composed by DMV native, Barnee Breeskin. In collaboration with the Breeskin family, including Barnee's son David Breeskin and granddaughter, Maria Breeskin-McLain, the team is revamping the Fight Song arrangement for a new and fresh composition that still stays true to the recognizable lyrics and melody fans know and love. Voting on updated Fight Song lyrics will conclude on August 6 and the revamped Fight Song will be premiered by the Commanders Marching Band at the team's preseason home game on Sunday, August 13. Additionally, David Breeskin will be honored pregame at the August 13 preseason game.

On August 13, voting for the new team mascot will open at the team's home preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, presented by Pepsi. During the preseason game, fans in attendance will receive a "first look" at the mascot category options and be able to cast their vote. Fans also can visit Commanders.com/HTTC from August 13 through August 21 to vote on which category mascot they prefer. The highest voted options will then be designed and shared as renderings in-game on the HD Boards during the September 25 game against the Philadelphia Eagles for another round of in-game fan voting. Fans also can cast their votes on Commanders.com/HTTC through September 27. As a final step, the winning mascot design will go into fabrication and will be revealed at the Fan Appreciation home game on New Year's Day.

"We are excited to unveil both our revamped Fight Song and new team mascot during the 2022 season, our inaugural season under a new name and brand identity," said Team President Jason Wright. "Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help to create."

Fans interested in experiencing the reveal of the revamped Fight Song on August 13, in-game voting opportunities for the mascot process on August 13 and September 25, and the reveal of the new mascot on January 1, can purchase official game tickets on Commanders.com/Tickets. Various ticket options are available now. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets and want to stay up to date on all ticketing updates should visit Commanders.com/tickets.

