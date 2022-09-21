News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce OrthoVirginia as new training center entitlement partner and official orthopedic and sports medicine provider

Sep 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 10.54.42 AM

ASHBURN, VA., September 21, 2022 – Today, the Washington Commanders announced a partnership and naming rights agreement with OrthoVirginia, Official Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Partner of the Washington Commanders. The Commanders training center will be officially renamed to OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park.

Located in Ashburn, Virginia, the 162-acre training center includes three natural grass fields, one indoor turf field and stands 96 feet high and houses a 120-yard practice field. The facilities also include strength training and sports medicine facilities, a 100-plus person auditorium, offices and meeting rooms for players and coaches, employee offices, and an in-house broadcast studio. The state-of-the-art recovery center covers nearly 2,000 square feet and contains best-in-class recovery equipment to keep players at their physical and mental peaks throughout the course of each season. This includes a cryotherapy chamber, photobiomodulation therapy bed and sensory deprivation float orbs, and a dedicated space for sports vision training.

OrthoVirginia, Virginia's largest provider of expert orthopedic and therapy care headquartered in Richmond, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical care and recovery to better serve and empower surrounding communities and beyond. The partnership will provide effective and transformative medical care access and optimal training and recovery needs for the Commanders roster, along with stakeholders across the entire state of Virginia.

"We have been so fortunate to find another partner focused on growth, innovation, and leaving a lasting, positive mark on our region," said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. "OrthoVirginia entitling our Training Center builds on the world class care they have been providing our players and adds a critical piece of the puzzle to our efforts to become a gold standard, championship organization. In short, OrthoVirginia are the best at what they do and I'm so excited to partner with them."

"OrthoVirginia is honored to continue a long tradition of providing care to the Washington Commanders as an Official Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal, and Sports Medicine Provider," said David S. Jevsevar, MD, MBA, CEO of OrthoVirginia. "We are proud to have a partner in the Commanders who shares our mission to champion healthy, vibrant, active lifestyles, one person at a time. We are looking forward to hosting healthy community events not only at the newly titled OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park but in the cities and counties across Virginia where our patients live, work. and play. Healthy bones, muscles, and joints are important whether you are a professional or everyday athlete, stronger starts here."

The Commanders and OrthoVirginia have a shared commitment to making an impact in the broader DMV community. Every Saturday this season the Commanders are hosting "Community Saturdays," when the team in partnership with the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, invites different local community groups and non-profits to watch an intimate practice. The Commanders players will wear special branded OrthoVirginia Community Saturday jerseys during these practices. Additionally, the Commanders and OrthoVirginia are partnering on a Community Pop-Up Tour. The fan-tour will appear across the state of Virginia and provide fans with an immersive experience. More details on the Pop-Up Tour will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to partner with a world-class medical provider in OrthoVirginia," said Head Coach Ron Rivera. "The health of our players is of utmost importance here at the Washington Commanders and we know that this partnership will take our organization to the next level when it comes to our players health and safety. OrthoVirginia's state-wide track record of success in medical care, training and recovery, and sports performance is what makes this partnership so exciting. Today is a great day for our organization."

A celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony will take place in the coming months. More details on the timing of this event will be announced soon.

Related Content

news

Practice report | Carson Wentz appreciates his time in Philly but has team-first focus in Week 3

Wentz knows that his reunion against the Eagles will make for a fun storyline, but he wants to make the Week 3 matchup more about the opportunity for his new team to get a leg up in the NFC East.

news

Hail Mail | Updates on Kam Curl, Brian Robinson and more

Last week was tough, but the Washington Commanders have another opportunity to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are the things Commanders fans want to know this week.

news

Commanders-Eagles Week 3 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have announced their injury reports for the Week 3 matchup.

news

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | An early division matchup

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare to take on Jalen Hurts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

news

Commanders sign DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season.

news

'A team guy right to the end': Reflecting on the legacy of Washington Legend Jerry Smith ahead of Pride Night Out

'Tight-knit brotherhood' among teammates meant the world to Smith who hid his sexuality out of fear of losing what he loved.

news

Commanders sign C Nick Martin, place Chase Roullier on Injured Reserve

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

From the booth | I'd rather circle the wagons now

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein give his thoughts on the Washington Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera identifies opportunities for growth in wake of Week 2 loss

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Advertising