Washington Commanders announce Salute to Service Week festivities culminating with the team's annual Salute to Service-themed game on Nov. 6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

LANDOVER, Md., October 31, 2022 – The Washington Commanders and Washington Salute, the official military appreciation club of the team, announce programming for the team's annual Salute to Service Week. The week will kick off on Tuesday, November 1 and culminate with the team's Salute to Service-themed game on Sunday, November 6 versus the Minnesota Vikings, which will be highlighted by a series of events honoring our nation's veterans and active-duty military.

This November, Salute to Service week comes with revamped significance in the franchise's inaugural season as the Commanders. Washington's new name and brand identity was in part selected because of the tribute it pays to the National Capital Region's prominent military history and community, which exhibits a powerful model of servant leadership.

On Tuesday, November 1, select Commanders players and Team Dog Mando will visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Commanders players will have the chance to interact with patients and staff members at the facility, as well as hand out Commanders swag bags, on behalf of The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation.

On Saturday, November 5, the team will host five families representing TAPS, an organization devoted to families of those who sacrificed their life for our country, at practice where they will meet Commanders players and coaches.

On Sunday, November 6, the team will host its annual Salute to Service-themed game versus the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EST with a flyover scheduled after the conclusion of the National Anthem by a flight of T-38 Talons from the 7th Fighter Training Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The following Salute to Service pregame and in-game ceremonies and elements will recognize veterans and current members of America's Armed Forces throughout gameday:

The USO-Metro Club (located across from Section 109 on the main concourse) will open three hours before kickoff to select active-duty military members. There will be 1,000 military members in attendance in the stands as guests of the Commanders.

Commanders players will wear the team's black alternate uniforms at home for the first time. The uniforms are a tribute to our nation's military with key features including the custom military-inspired diamond camo and the Commanders wordmark positioned in an authentic military nametape placement. Click HERE for a fact sheet and b-roll and photo pack of the uniforms.

Commanders players and coaches will be wearing official NFL Salute to Service sideline gear during the game.

The field design will include "Commanders" in camo writing in the end zones with a black background, a camo "W" at the midfield mark, as well as "Salute to Service" themed in-bowl banners and goal post wraps.

Photo opportunities include a giant "W" wrapped in camo located on the Main Concourse in the West Endzone and a US Army Blackhawk Helicopter on display in the Red Zone lot, and Prince George's Fire Department hoisting the American Flag over Sean Taylor Road.

Special fan engagement opportunities include a black beanie and Salute to Service scarf giveaway upon arrival at the stadium gates.

Commanders employees and vendors, Guest Services hosts, and Gameday Staff will be wearing Green Salute to Service uniforms.

Prior to kickoff, the Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps will perform the National Anthem behind the United States Naval Academy Ceremonial Color Guard. During the National Anthem, flags with the crest of each of the six military branches of service will be held by representatives from each branch. Medal of Honor Recipient, Master Sergeant Matthew Williams will serve as the team's honorary captain. Additionally, six VIPs from each Branch of Service will be honored.

During halftime, Team Fastrax Paratroopers will perform a parachute demonstration into the stadium bowl.