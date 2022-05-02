Washington Commanders announce list of undrafted free agents

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders signed the following college free agents:
- CB DeVante Cross (Virginia)
- CB Josh Drayden (California)
- WR Jequez Ezzard (Sam Houston State)
- S Ferrod Gardner (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- TE Curtis Hodges (Arizona State)
- QB Cole Kelley (Southeast Louisiana)
- WR Kyric McGowan (Georgia Tech)
- DE Jacub Panasiuk (Michigan State)
- TE Armani Rogers (Ohio)
- G Tyrese Robinson (Oklahoma)
- CB Devin Taylor (Bowling Green)
- LB Tre Walker (Idaho)
- LB Drew White (Notre Dame)