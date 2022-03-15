News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders Entertainment Team announces audition dates for 2022 season

Mar 15, 2022 at 09:44 AM
LANDOVER, Md., March 15, 2022 – The Washington Commanders Entertainment Team will hold open auditions for the 2022 football season on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 2022 at FedExField. The final group chosen for the 2022 season will be part of the inaugural Commanders Entertainment Team and will perform at all Washington Commanders 2022 home games, as well as participate in year-round community and team events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV).

The Washington Commanders Entertainment Team, which is made up of approximately 40 performers, is one of the league's most diverse groups and includes dancers, gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls and Beat Ya Feet dancers. Entertainment Team performances aim to bring to life the rich culture of D.C.'s world-renowned and iconic dance scene through high-energy, hip hop-based choreography incorporating tricks, stunts, visuals, Beat Ya Feet and elements of street funk. Auditions are open to those 18 years of age and older, and additional details about qualifications and time commitments can be found on the team's Frequently Asked Questions page.

This year's panel of judges will feature Jade Kenny, Commanders Entertainment Team Head Coach; Petra Pope, Commanders Entertainment Team Senior Advisor; Joey Colby-Begovich, Commanders Vice President of Guest Experience; Terri Lamb, Washington Football Cheerleaders Alumni Association Founder, President and Chair, and the NFL Cheerleaders Alumni Organization Chair; and two special guests -- Dominic "D-trix" Sandoval and Ayahnna Hines. 

Returning for his second year as the Entertainment Team guest choreographer for auditions, D-trix is well known as a dancer, choreographer, and YouTube star with 5 million followers across his social networks. A Sacramento native with a passion for pushing dancing boundaries, he has garnered dozens of accolades, including an Emmy for choreography, an NBC "World of Dance" championship, two MTV "America's Best Dance Crew" titles and a judge for FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance." In addition to participating as a judge, D-trix will also choreograph both the preliminary and final audition rounds.

First-year judge Ayahnna Hines brings a local DMV community perspective to auditions as the Head Coach of Howard University Bisonnette's. Since beginning her dance training at three years old, Ayahnna has trained at multiple studios throughout Philadelphia, D.C., and New York. At Howard University, Ayahnna was a co-captain of the Bisonette Dance team and during her tenure, they were the first HBCU to attend the Universal Dance Association Competition. Additionally, Ayahnna is the Founder and CEO of Divinely Ayahnna LLC, an artistic enterprise.

In advance of the auditions on April 23-24, the Commanders Entertainment Team will host a series of pre-audition dance clinics in March and April on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Entertainment Team Studio at FedExField. Clinics will be led by 2021 Entertainment Team Captains and Head Coach Jade Kenny. Each session is $100 and includes two classes across consecutive days. Participants that register for all four sessions will receive a discount of $50, making the total cost $350 total for 8 classes, and will be eligible to skip the across the floor round of auditions.

Pre-Audition Dance Clinic dates:

  • Session 1: March 29-30
  • Session 2: April 5-6
  • Session 3: April 12-13
  • Session 4: April 19-20

For additional information about the Washington Commanders Entertainment Team, as well as information about the pre-audition clinics and open auditions, please visit the team's Frequently Asked Questions page. Those interested in auditioning can sign up to receive updates at commanders.com/entertainment-team/auditions. Those interested in participating in the pre-audition dance clinics should register at commanders.com/entertainment-team/ under the "Dance Clinics" tab.

